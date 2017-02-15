Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
5-1
Arsenal
Robben (11'), Lewandowski (53'), Alcantara (56', 63'), Muller (88')
Hummels (26'), Lahm (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (30')
Mustafi (15'), Sanchez (33'), Xhaka (60')

Lee Dixon expecting Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Arsenal full-back Lee Dixon is now expecting Arsene Wenger to leave the club at the end of the season following a spell of three defeats in four games.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 15:09 UK

Former Arsenal full-back Lee Dixon has claimed that the team's recent form could be the final straw for under fire manager Arsene Wenger.

Questions over Wenger's future have resurfaced in the wake of his side's 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, with a seventh consecutive last-16 exit from the Champions League now looking guaranteed.

Wenger's current deal with the Gunners runs out at the end of this season, and Dixon is beginning to believe that it will spell the end of the Frenchman's 21-year stay at the club.

"He just seems so low. I think he's realising that with this team he's getting no response from them. They're not doing themselves justice or him," he told ITV Sport.

"That is the first time where I've seen him where I've thought, 'he thinks it's time'. The fact that he hasn't been able to get a response from the players in the last few weeks might be the final straw."

Arsenal will look to bounce back from the humiliating defeat when they take on non-league side Sutton United in the FA Cup on Monday.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Bob Wilson: 'Wenger criticism is unfair'
>
View our homepages for Lee Dixon, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Bob Wilson: 'Arsenal are lacking leaders'
 Philipp Lahm of Bayern Munich talks to the media prior to the UEFA Super Cup match between Bayern Muenchen and Chelsea FC at Stadion Eden on August 29, 2013
Philipp Lahm: 'Bayern Munich in a very good position'
Dixon expecting Arsene Wenger exitOliver Kahn slams "passive" Mesut OzilBob Wilson: 'Wenger criticism is unfair'Kahn: 'Arsenal have lost faith in Wenger'Koscielny: 'We need to stick together'
Pogba: 'Arsenal the club of my heart'Wenger 'has contract offer on table'Laurent Koscielny: "You never know"Keane "not surprised" by Arsenal defeatKeane: 'Gibbs not captain material'
> Arsenal Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand