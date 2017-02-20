Feb 20, 2017 at 7.55pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
SuttonSutton United
vs.
Arsenal

Live Commentary: Sutton United vs. Arsenal

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round clash between Sutton United and Arsenal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 19:15 UK

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the FA Cup fifth round between Sutton United and Arsenal.

The exploits of Sutton and Lincoln City have captured the imagination of the nation and the quarter-final draw has thrown up the possibility of the two non-league clubs squaring off for a place in the last four at Wembley Stadium.

However, standing in Sutton's way is an under-fire Arsenal and an under-pressure Arsene Wenger, who make the short trip to Gander Green Lane still reeling from their 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich last Wednesday.

Arsenal are huge favourites to progress past Sutton, and then Lincoln in March, but another defeat on Monday evening would be catastrophic and would increase the possibility of Wenger ending his long-term association with the Gunners.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
7.14pmSUTTON UNITED XI: Worner, Amankwaah, Downer, Collins, Beckwith, Deacon, Bailey, Eastmond, May, Gomis, Biamou

7.13pmDavid Ospina, Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka and Alex Iwobi are the only players to keep their place in the team after the defeat to Bayern, but who comes into the team? Gabriel Paulista, Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal are all included at the back, while Mohamed Elneny has been entrusted to marshall the area in front of the back four. Further forward, Lucas Perez, Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Theo Walcott are all given an opportunity, with Alexis Sanchez only being included on the bench. Petr Cech, Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny, Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud are all missing from the 18-man squad.

7.09pmARSENAL SUBSTITUTES: Martinez, Debuchy, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Maitland-Niles, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis

7.08pmARSENAL XI: Ospina, Gabriel, Mustafi, Holding, Monreal, Xhaka, Elneny, Perez, Reine-Adeliade, Iwobi, Walcott

7.06pmWithout further ado, let's crack on with the team news. There has been plenty of speculation regarding the strength of the team that Wenger will pick tonight and he has proceeded to make as many as seven changes...

7.05pmWe will talk about the minnows a bit later but naturally, the attention surrounding this match has been on Arsenal and what if they succumb to Sutton on their artificial pitch. It goes without saying that Paul Doswell's men are huge underdogs to earn a money-spinning replay at the Emirates Stadium - never mind achieving the unthinkable - but while this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for their players, they have nothing to lose against a team and manager who have come in for severe criticism of late after they were thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich. Publicly, neither Wenger or the club are expected to disclose anything about the Frenchman's future but a slip-up on Monday night would leave him on the brink of what would almost be an inevitable exit.

7.00pmLast season, we saw one of football's greatest ever fairytales as Leicester City won the Premier League title, despite being at odds of 5000/1 before the start of the campaign. Over the course of a season, it's an achievement which will likely never be repeated but don't be fooled into thinking that's it as far as moments which could potentially go down in folklore are concerned. National League outfit Sutton United could be just 90 minutes away from recording one of the biggest upsets sport has ever seen, but we are sure that Arsenal will have something to say about that.

6.56pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the FA Cup fifth round between Sutton United and Arsenal.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Doswell: 'Full-strength Arsenal will hammer us'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Olivier Giroud, Paul Doswell, Roarie Deacon, Jamie Collins, Craig Eastmond, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Sutton United vs. Arsenal
 Granit Xhaka sees red during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Team News: Arsenal make seven changes for Sutton United tie
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
Agent: 'Lucas Perez will leave Arsenal'Marseille plan summer move for Giroud?AC Milan to move for Lucas Perez?Arsene Wenger: "I am a fighter"Wenger wary of Sutton's artificial pitch
Guardiola: 'Wenger treatment unacceptable'Allegri plays down Arsenal speculationDoswell: 'Full-strength Arsenal will hammer us'Danny Cowley: 'FA Cup draw is win-win'Report: Thierry Henry in frame to replace Wenger
> Arsenal Homepage
More Sutton United News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Sutton United vs. Arsenal
 Granit Xhaka sees red during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Team News: Arsenal make seven changes for Sutton United tie
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
Sutton player: 'I never eat salad or veg'Wenger wary of Sutton's artificial pitchDoswell: 'Full-strength Arsenal will hammer us'Danny Cowley: 'FA Cup draw is win-win'Welbeck out of Sutton tie due to plastic pitch
Laurent Koscielny doubtful for ArsenalArsene Wenger: 'Sutton an important game'Wilson wants strong Arsenal side against SuttonWenger 'bans BBC dressing room camera'Sutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA Cup
> Sutton United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version