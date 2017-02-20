The exploits of Sutton and Lincoln City have captured the imagination of the nation and the quarter-final draw has thrown up the possibility of the two non-league clubs squaring off for a place in the last four at Wembley Stadium.
Arsenal are huge favourites to progress past Sutton, and then Lincoln in March, but another defeat on Monday evening would be catastrophic and would increase the possibility of Wenger ending his long-term association with the Gunners.
7.14pmSUTTON UNITED XI: Worner, Amankwaah, Downer, Collins, Beckwith, Deacon, Bailey, Eastmond, May, Gomis, Biamou
7.13pmDavid Ospina, Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka and Alex Iwobi are the only players to keep their place in the team after the defeat to Bayern, but who comes into the team? Gabriel Paulista, Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal are all included at the back, while Mohamed Elneny has been entrusted to marshall the area in front of the back four. Further forward, Lucas Perez, Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Theo Walcott are all given an opportunity, with Alexis Sanchez only being included on the bench. Petr Cech, Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny, Mesut Ozil, Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud are all missing from the 18-man squad.
7.06pmWithout further ado, let's crack on with the team news. There has been plenty of speculation regarding the strength of the team that Wenger will pick tonight and he has proceeded to make as many as seven changes...
7.05pmWe will talk about the minnows a bit later but naturally, the attention surrounding this match has been on Arsenal and what if they succumb to Sutton on their artificial pitch. It goes without saying that Paul Doswell's men are huge underdogs to earn a money-spinning replay at the Emirates Stadium - never mind achieving the unthinkable - but while this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for their players, they have nothing to lose against a team and manager who have come in for severe criticism of late after they were thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich. Publicly, neither Wenger or the club are expected to disclose anything about the Frenchman's future but a slip-up on Monday night would leave him on the brink of what would almost be an inevitable exit.
7.00pmLast season, we saw one of football's greatest ever fairytales as Leicester City won the Premier League title, despite being at odds of 5000/1 before the start of the campaign. Over the course of a season, it's an achievement which will likely never be repeated but don't be fooled into thinking that's it as far as moments which could potentially go down in folklore are concerned. National League outfit Sutton United could be just 90 minutes away from recording one of the biggest upsets sport has ever seen, but we are sure that Arsenal will have something to say about that.
6.56pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the FA Cup fifth round between Sutton United and Arsenal.