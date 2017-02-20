Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the FA Cup fifth round between Sutton United and Arsenal.

The exploits of Sutton and Lincoln City have captured the imagination of the nation and the quarter-final draw has thrown up the possibility of the two non-league clubs squaring off for a place in the last four at Wembley Stadium.

However, standing in Sutton's way is an under-fire Arsenal and an under-pressure Arsene Wenger, who make the short trip to Gander Green Lane still reeling from their 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich last Wednesday.

Arsenal are huge favourites to progress past Sutton, and then Lincoln in March, but another defeat on Monday evening would be catastrophic and would increase the possibility of Wenger ending his long-term association with the Gunners.