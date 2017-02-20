Feb 20, 2017 at 7.55pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
Sutton United manager Paul Doswell: 'Full-strength Arsenal side would hammer us'

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United manager Paul Doswell has admitted that his side will stand no chance if Arsenal name a strong starting XI for Monday night's FA Cup clash at Gander Green Lane.

Non-league Sutton are the lowest-ranked team still in the competition following a dream run to the fifth round and will be bidding to pull off one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history when Arsenal visit.

However, Doswell believes that the presence of Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil would leave his side with no hope of progressing and claimed that the very best result he could wish for is a goalless draw and a replay at the Emirates Stadium.

"If he plays the team that beat Southampton 5-0 in the last round, then that would hammer us. I think if you see Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez on the team sheet, our chance doesn't come beyond nought. But, if they put another team out, then it does get up to the ones and two per cents," he told reporters.

"Our only chance is if he puts out an Under-23 reserve side out because National League sides can compete against academy players. Then we would have a real chance. If we were to get a draw and we could get back to the Emirates Stadium it would be one of the biggest results in the cup's history and for the players.

"The best result for the players would be a 0-0. I think half of my team support Arsenal, so the chance for them to go to the Emirates and just have a great day out would be their preferred result."

The winner of the tie will face Lincoln City - another non-league club - in the quarter-finals.

