Feb 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
SuttonSutton United
P-P
Lincoln City

Danny Welbeck ruled out of Sutton United tie due to plastic pitch

Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck says that playing on Sutton United's plastic pitch "is not the best idea", having instead played for the club's Under-21s side.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 16:43 UK

Danny Welbeck will not feature for Arsenal in their FA Cup fifth-round tie with Sutton United on Monday because of concerns over the non-league outfit's artificial pitch.

The England international instead played 70 minutes for the Gunners' Under-23s side at Leicester City on Sunday, a little over 24 hours ahead of the trip to Gander Green Lane.

Supporters reacted angrily to seeing Welbeck feature for the club's development team, but the 26-year-old - recently back from an eight-month layoff - insists that the decision was largely out of his hands due to Sutton's 3G playing surface.

"Glad to get 70 minutes today to build up my match fitness," he wrote on Twitter. "Plastic pitch at Sutton isn't the best idea at the moment."

Welbeck, who scored twice on his first start since returning from injury last month, failed to find the target against Leicester as Arsenal slipped to a 2-1 loss.

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
Danny Welbeck ruled out of Sutton United tie due to plastic pitch
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on February 28, 2016
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola offer support to Arsene Wenger
 Arsene Wenger reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'My preference is to manage Arsenal'
 Laurent Koscielny reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Laurent Koscielny doubtful for Arsenal FA Cup trip to Sutton United
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Sutton United an important game'
