Jan 28, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-5
Arsenal
FT(HT: 0-3)
Welbeck (15', 22'), Walcott (35', 69', 84')

Result: Theo Walcott hat-trick helps Arsenal into last 16 of FA Cup

Theo Walcott in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Danny Welbeck scores twice on his return to action and Theo Walcott adds three more to help Arsenal to a comprehensive 5-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 19:39 UK

Arsenal have booked their spot in the last 16 of the FA Cup by comfortably seeing off fellow Premier League side Southampton 5-0 at St Mary's Stadium.

Both teams showed 10 changes apiece from last time out but it was the Gunners who eased their way to victory, secured thanks to two goals from Danny Welbeck and three from Theo Walcott on their respective returns from injury.

Welbeck bagged his first brace in this competition with less than a quarter of the game played, on what was his first start in 265 days, while Walcott - out for the past month - ensured that his side avenged their 4-0 thrashing here 13 months ago by adding three of his own in the remaining time.

There was a sign of things to come for the hosts pretty much from the off, as the lively Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were both picked out in good positions inside the opening five minutes.

Neither player could make their shots count, but Welbeck had no such trouble soon after as he rounded off a 16-pass move by finding the net via the crossbar to put Arsenal ahead.

A second for the Englishman was not long coming, either, as he this time latched on to a ball over the top from Oxlade-Chamberlain and rather scuffed his shot under the body of Harry Lewis.

That finally sparked some sort of response from Southampton, who saw a Shane Long strike kept out by an otherwise untested David Ospina and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg volley over the bar from a good position.

The Gunners may have taken their foot off the gas slightly but, moments after Shkodran Mustafi - the one survivor from last time out - glanced wide from close range, Walcott prodded the ball home after being picked out by two-goal Welbeck.

Ominously for the home side, Arsenal were quick to click into gear in the second half and they remained on top throughout, without troubling Lewis on too many occasions until the final quarter.

Hector Bellerin sent a shot down the middle for the youngster to keep out, but the next attempt did not arrive until 21 minutes from time when Walcott found a way through for his second of the evening.

It was a near-instant impact from Alexis Sanchez, who came off the bench and picked out his teammate to sweep the fourth of the match into the back of the net and signal the end of the contest for good.

There was still time for Walcott to register a hat-trick against his former club - his fifth for Arsenal - by getting on the end of a nicely-weighted pass from Sanchez to tuck past Lewis, who perhaps could have done better to keep it out.

Lucas Perez should have added a sixth in the final minutes, only to be denied by Lewis in this more one-sided repeat of the 2003 final between the two sides in Cardiff.

A sixth-successive away win in this famous competition for the first time in Arsenal's history was never in doubt, as the Saints failed to find any sort of response to see their mini-resurgence come to a halt.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger: Belotti bid story "fake news"
>
View our homepages for Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Welbeck, Harry Lewis, Shane Long, David Ospina, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Shkodran Mustafi, Theo Walcott, Lucas Perez, Hector Bellerin, Alexis Sanchez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Theo Walcott in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-5 Arsenal - as it happened
 Theo Walcott in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Result: Theo Walcott hat-trick helps Arsenal into last 16 of FA Cup
 Arsene Wenger argues with Anthony Taylor during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Arsene Wenger handed four-game touchline ban
Team News: Welbeck starts in Arsenal's FA Cup clashArsenal maintain interest in Chilean teenager?Report: Arsenal target Marco ReusDebuchy told he can leave ArsenalReport: Man City still keen on Bellerin
Giroud: 'I never doubted myself'Wenger: 'Xhaka has a fantastic attitude'Wenger to accept misconduct chargeArsenal striker to seal loan switch to Villa?BT Sport announces PL fixtures for March
> Arsenal Homepage
More Southampton News
Theo Walcott in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Result: Theo Walcott hat-trick helps Arsenal into last 16 of FA Cup
 Theo Walcott in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-5 Arsenal - as it happened
 Danny Welbeck celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Leicester City on February 14, 2016
Team News: Danny Welbeck starts in Arsenal's FA Cup clash with Southampton
Southampton owner allays fears over club saleJurgen Klopp: 'Saints deserved to win'Claude Puel targets Wembley victoryDavis hails 'huge' win over LiverpoolResult: Southampton hold firm to book Wembley spot
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-1 Southampton (0-2 aggregate) - as it happenedTeam News: Sturridge handed start in EFL Cup semi-finalRomeu signs new Southampton contractSouthampton make fresh move for Gabbiadini?Southampton youngster signs new deal
> Southampton Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
Africa Cup of Nations
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand