Feb 20, 2017 at 7.55pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
SuttonSutton United
vs.
Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'Sutton an important game'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger describes his side's FA Cup tie at Sutton United as "a very important game".
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 11:23 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has described his side's fifth-round FA Cup tie with Sutton United on Monday night as "a very important game".

The FA Cup now represents the Gunners' best chance of silverware this season after their 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, and Wenger admits that his side must "bounce back" with a victory over the National League outfit.

"The FA Cup is one of our targets and it's the next game," he told reporters this morning. "For us to bounce back after the game we had, it becomes an important game but it always was in my head. I always said in my mind that it was a very important game, Sutton.

"In my head I have a team who will start and play there. The result we had at Bayern Munich will not influence my selection."

Asked if the game would be an opportunity for players such as Lucas Perez and Jeff Reine-Adelaide, he added: "Yes, but they have a chance just because I think they deserve to play and they have a good opportunity to show that they can come in for players who usually play. They have done well and another one or two might have an opportunity to say that he can play in every single game now."

After the game with Sutton, the Gunners are not due to be in competitive action again until a trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on March 4.

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez in action during the EFL Cup clash with Reading at the Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016
Lucas Perez ready to leave Arsenal?
>
Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Alexis Sanchez 'to quit after Arsenal dressing-room row'
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'I will decide future soon'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
 Arsene Wenger reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Bob Wilson calls for strong Arsenal side to face Sutton United
 Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'bans BBC dressing room camera'
