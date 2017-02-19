Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley: 'FA Cup draw is win-win'

Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley describes the FA Cup quarter-final draw as a "win-win", with his side due to face either Arsenal or Sutton United.
Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley has described the draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals as a "win-win" for his side.

The Imps created history by becoming the first non-league club for more than 100 years to reach the last eight of the competition by stunning Premier League side Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Sutton United will be looking to overshadow even that shock when they face the might of Arsenal at Gander Green Lane on Monday night, with the winner of that tie facing Lincoln for a place in the semi-finals.

Victory for Arsenal would hand the Imps a money-spinning trip to the Emirates, whereas a shock triumph for Sutton - the lowest-ranked team still in the competition - would give Cowley's side a much more realistic chance of making it into the last four.

"It's a win-win. We wish Sutton all the best tomorrow, I genuinely hope they can do it," he told BT Sport.

Elsewhere in the draw, Chelsea host Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur will take on London rivals Millwall and Middlesbrough will face either Manchester City or Huddersfield Town.

Your Comments
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Report: Thierry Henry in frame to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal
Report: Thierry Henry in frame to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal
Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley: 'FA Cup draw is win-win'
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley: 'FA Cup draw is win-win'
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-1 Lincoln City - as it happened
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley: 'FA Cup draw is win-win'
Danny Welbeck ruled out of Sutton United tie due to plastic pitch
expand