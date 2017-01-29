Jan 29, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
SuttonSutton United
1-0
LeedsLeeds United
Collins (53' pen.)
Deacon (40'), Bailey (76')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Cooper (18'), Denton (32'), Sacko (94')
Cooper (82')

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell: 'It is a huge achievement'

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell talks up the magnitude of his side reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Leeds United.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 20:59 UK

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell has talked up his side's achievement of reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The National League side continued their dream run with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United this afternoon as a Jamie Collins penalty fired them into the last 16 of the competition.

With Lincoln City having also booked their place in the fifth round on Saturday this is the first time that two non-league sides have made it into the last 16 of the FA Cup, and Doswell believes that they are destined to meet each other in the next round.

"It's a huge achievement by the players and the club to get to the last 16. I can't praise the players enough. Every time they've been asked a question they have responded," he told reporters.

"Lincoln were an inspiration for us, and I can almost guarantee that will be the draw! We are due to meet them that weekend anyway. But at least then a non-league team will be in the quarter-finals. That would be a fantastic moment."

The fifth-round draw will take place tomorrow evening.

