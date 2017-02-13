Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes that club-record signing Mesut Ozil is lacking confidence at present, missing chances that he would normally score.

Arsene Wenger has claimed that midfielder Mesut Ozil is lacking confidence as Arsenal prepare to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Germany international has come under criticism for performances which have been deemed peripheral by fans and pundits as Premier League defeats to Watford and Chelsea saw the Gunners all but drop out of the title race.

Speaking after Arsenal's 2-0 home win over Hull City at the weekend, the French manager admitted that Ozil missed a number of chances in the game that he would normally put away.

"It's time for him to score again," Wenger told Sky Sports News. "Maybe he will find confidence back as well, because he misses chances. He has chances and he misses the chances that don't look not feasible for him.

"I felt he did not feel confident [against Hull]. It's always a problem because you think he can deliver something special but it's true that technically he missed things that he is not used to.

"I don't know [why this is the case] - it can happen. I don't know any specific reason. I had a chat with him [on Friday]."

Ozil's contract at the Emirates Stadium runs out in 2018, and he is said to be on the radar of numerous clubs including Bayern.