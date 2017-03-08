Mar 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
6-1
PSGParis Saint-Germain
Suarez (3'), Kurzawa (40' og.), Messi (50' pen.), Neymar (88', 91' pen.), Roberto (95')
Pique (23'), Busquets (36'), Rakitic (61'), Neymar (64'), Suarez (67')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Cavani (62')
Matuidi (5'), Draxler (14'), Cavani (42'), Marquinhos (90'), Verratti (94')

Ivan Rakitic: 'Barcelona achieved the impossible by beating Paris Saint-Germain'

Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic speaks at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Ivan Rakitic admits that Barcelona are now 'dreaming' of winning the Champions League after pulling off one of the all-time great results to overcome Paris Saint-Germain.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 22:54 UK

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has admitted that he "cannot believe" the magnitude of his side's 6-5 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Catalan giants were given little chance of making it through to the quarter-finals for a 10th season running after losing last month's reverse fixture 4-0 in the French capital.

An incredible game of football at Camp Nou on Wednesday night saw Barca pull off the "impossible", however, with Sergi Roberto's goal in the fifth minute of added time ensuing that his side became the first in the competition's history to overturn a 4-0 first-leg deficit.

"I cannot believe it. It was really impossible. 15-20 minutes after the game, it is crazy and unbelievable," Rakitic told BT Sport. "Thank you to the team, to the people around the club and the fans. It was a really special day and it is hard to say something.

"The first game in Paris was hard for us - a lot of people spoke hard with our team but the reaction was special. It is history. We want to keep going on.

"We had to believe. 4-0 was hard, but it is football. We saw it in the Super Bowl, what is possible in sport. Today was crazy. This is Barcelona, the best team in the world and we want to continue our dream in the Champions League."

Barcelona have now scored 17 goals in their past three games and conceded just three, seeing them into the last eight of the Champions League and to the top of La Liga.

Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Your Comments
