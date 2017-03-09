Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Los Angeles Galaxy offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic record-breaking deal?

A report claims that Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be offered the chance to become MLS's highest-ever earner by joining LA Galaxy in the summer. Read more.

Sean Dyche: 'Andre Gray can continue to improve'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche backs striker Andre Gray to continue to improve in the North-West rather than entertain a move to another Premier League club. Read more.

Maximilian Philipp: 'Bundesliga has overtaken Premier League'

Freiburg midfielder Maximilian Philipp says that better football is played in the Bundesliga rather than the Premier League. Read more.

Sunderland defender Michael Ledger sent out on loan

Young defender Michael Ledger swaps Sunderland for Viking FK until the end of June, potentially bringing an end to his career at the Stadium of Light. Read more.

Marouane Fellaini not ready to quit Manchester United for China

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini says that making a switch to the Chinese Super League "is not a priority" at this stage of his career. Read more.

Steve Cook attracting interest from West Bromwich Albion?

Tony Pulis is reportedly keeping tabs on Bournemouth's Steve Cook and may offer £7m to sign him in the summer, while Gareth Southgate is also monitoring his progress. Read more.

Fernandinho 'to be rewarded with new deal by Manchester City'

Fernandinho is to be offered a new 12-month rolling contract by Manchester City at the end of the season, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Atalanta BC want £34m for midfielder Franck Kessie

A report claims that Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie could be on his way to the Premier League should Manchester United or Chelsea hand over £34m in the summer. Read more.

Chelsea 'to offer Nemanja Matic new contract despite looking for new recruits'

Chelsea are reportedly planning to open talks with Nemanja Matic regarding a new contract Stamford Bridge. Read more.

Robert Lewandowski's agent plays down Manchester United rumours

Robert Lewandowski's agent Maik Barthel rubbishes rumours linking the Bayern Munich star to Manchester United. Read more.

Craig Gordon pens new three-year contract at Celtic

Celtic announce that goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year deal at the club. Read more.