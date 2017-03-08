A report claims that Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be offered the chance to become MLS's highest-ever earner by joining LA Galaxy in the summer.

The ex-Sweden international linked up with the Red Devils on a free contract at the start of the season and has since won many admirers for the way he has adapted to English football.

Ibrahimovic has scored 26 goals for the club in all, including a match-winning double to see off Southampton in the EFL Cup final 10 days ago, and has been given the chance to extend his stay at Old Trafford by a further year.

United boss Jose Mourinho has made it clear that he wants the former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona ace to put pen to paper, but BBC Sport claims that the lure of LA may prove too much for him to turn down at this stage in his career.

It is suggested that Galaxy will surpass the £5.89m annual salary Orlando City are currently paying Kaka, as they see him as a player with the potential to make as big an impact at the club - both commercially and on the field - as David Beckham did when joining in 2007.

Ibrahimovic will start United's Europa League meeting with Rostov on Thursday night, before then serving a three-match ban for elbowing Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings last weekend.