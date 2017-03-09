Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will play against Rostov in the Europa League on Thursday, but will not comment on his ban.

The former Sweden international has been hit with a three-match ban by the Football Association after admitting a charge of violent conduct.

The 35-year-old elbowed Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings while leaping for the ball during last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic will miss the FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea, as well as Premier League matches away to Middlesbrough and at home to West Bromwich Albion, but he is eligible to play in United's last-16 first leg against Rostov in Russia.

When asked for his thoughts on the ban, Mourinho told reporters: "No reaction, he plays tomorrow. I don't comment about the domestic decision."

Ibrahimovic is United's top scorer with 26 goals in all competitions so far this season.