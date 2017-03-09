Mar 9, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Olymp - 2
RostovRostov
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Mourinho quiet on Ibrahimovic ban, but confirms striker will play against Rostov

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho confirms that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will play against Rostov in the Europa League on Thursday, but will not comment on his ban.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 11:23 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's domestic suspension, but has confirmed that the striker will feature against Rostov in the Europa League on Thursday.

The former Sweden international has been hit with a three-match ban by the Football Association after admitting a charge of violent conduct.

The 35-year-old elbowed Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings while leaping for the ball during last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic will miss the FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea, as well as Premier League matches away to Middlesbrough and at home to West Bromwich Albion, but he is eligible to play in United's last-16 first leg against Rostov in Russia.

When asked for his thoughts on the ban, Mourinho told reporters: "No reaction, he plays tomorrow. I don't comment about the domestic decision."

Ibrahimovic is United's top scorer with 26 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho slams state of Rostov pitch
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tyrone Mings, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho fuming over state of Rostov pitch
 Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski celebrates after he scores the second goal for Munich during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund in Munich, southern Germany, on October 4, 2015
Robert Lewandowski's agent plays down Manchester United rumours
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic to serve three-match suspension
Rostov boss: 'Pitch a problem for United'Preview: Rostov vs. Manchester UnitedIbrahimovic to play in Rostov tieFormer United star backs Paul PogbaRooney, Shaw out of United's Europa League trip
Lambert: 'Borthwick-Jackson is falling short'Bournemouth to appeal Mings's FA chargeMan United turn to Lewandowski, Mbappe?Lampard 'wants more' from PogbaJuan Mata: 'United keen to bounce back'
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 