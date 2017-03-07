The Football Association announces that Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will serve a three-game ban for violent conduct in the game against Bournemouth.

The Football Association has announced that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will serve a three-game ban after accepting a charge for violent conduct.

In Manchester United's game with Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, Ibrahimovic elbowed Tyrone Mings as the pair jumped for a high ball in the penalty area, moments after Mings appeared to stamp on the head of the 35-year-old.

After both incidents were missed by the referee, it was confirmed on Monday that both players had been charged by the Football Association and it has now been revealed that the forward has accepted his punishment.

The Swede will miss the FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea, as well as the Premier League fixtures with Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

Mings currently faces a stronger punishment for his alleged stamp, but it has been reported that Bournemouth intend to appeal the current stance of the governing body.

The game at Old Trafford ended in a 1-1 draw, despite Andrew Surman receiving a second yellow card for pushing Ibrahimovic after his elbow on Mings.