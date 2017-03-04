Mar 4, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,245
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Bournemouth
Rojo (23')
Ibrahimovic (39'), Carrick (58'), Rashford (80')
FT(HT: 1-1)
King (40' pen.)
Arter (13'), Surman (33'), Gosling (71')
Surman (45')

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tyrone Mings 'facing lengthy bans'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds his ear after a clash with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be given a three-match ban for elbowing Tyrone Mings, while the Bournemouth defender can expect a lengthier punishment.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 12:29 UK

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings will reportedly be handed a lengthy suspension for allegedly deliberately stamping on the head of Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic is also expected to receive a suspension of at least three games for elbowing his opponent in retaliation during the first half of a fiery affair at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Both incidents went unpunished by referee Kevin Friend at the time, meaning that retrospective action will now likely be taken by the Football Association when the match is reviewed on Monday afternoon.

According to The Independent, United top scorer Ibrahimovic could escape with just a three-match punishment - enough to keep him out of the FA Cup quarter-final with Chelsea - while Mings is in line for a lengthier spell in the stands due to the more serious nature of his stamp.

Speaking after the match, Mings said: "It wasn't intentional. If there is reaction, there is reaction after. They have time to slow it down and look at it from different angles. But when you are out there on the pitch you have to try and get back in and defend.

"I obviously didn't mean it, but if there is reaction there is reaction, everyone will have an opinion that is football."

The game finished all square at 1-1 after Joshua King cancelled out Marcos Rojo's opener from the spot for the Cherries, who had Andrew Surman dismissed on the brink of half time.

