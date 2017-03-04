Bournemouth will reportedly appeal the violent conduct charge against Tyrone Mings following his alleged stamp on Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mings is facing a lengthy ban if found guilty by the Football Association, which has claimed that a standard three-match suspension would be "clearly insufficient".

Retrospective punishment could be taken against the Cherries defender after Sky cameras spotted him appearing to stamp on Ibrahimovic's head while running over the United striker, who had hit the deck following a challenge seconds earlier.

According to Sky Sports News, Bournemouth intend to appeal the charge as they argue that the 23-year-old did not intend to connect with his opponent's head, insisting that it was purely accidental.

Ibrahimovic is facing a ban of his own after he too was charged by the FA for appearing to elbow Mings in the face as the pair jumped for the ball in the penalty area shortly after the 'stamping' incident.

Neither player were sent off by referee Kevin Friend during the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.