Mar 4, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,245
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Bournemouth
Rojo (23')
Ibrahimovic (39'), Carrick (58'), Rashford (80')
FT(HT: 1-1)
King (40' pen.)
Arter (13'), Surman (33'), Gosling (71')
Surman (45')

Bournemouth to appeal violent conduct charge against Tyrone Mings

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Bournemouth will reportedly appeal the violent conduct charge against Tyrone Mings following his alleged stamp on Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 10:46 UK

Bournemouth have reportedly decided to lodge an appeal against the violent conduct charge issued to Tyrone Mings for his alleged stamp on Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mings is facing a lengthy ban if found guilty by the Football Association, which has claimed that a standard three-match suspension would be "clearly insufficient".

Retrospective punishment could be taken against the Cherries defender after Sky cameras spotted him appearing to stamp on Ibrahimovic's head while running over the United striker, who had hit the deck following a challenge seconds earlier.

According to Sky Sports News, Bournemouth intend to appeal the charge as they argue that the 23-year-old did not intend to connect with his opponent's head, insisting that it was purely accidental.

Ibrahimovic is facing a ban of his own after he too was charged by the FA for appearing to elbow Mings in the face as the pair jumped for the ball in the penalty area shortly after the 'stamping' incident.

Neither player were sent off by referee Kevin Friend during the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds his ear after a clash with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 