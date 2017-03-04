Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings are both charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings have both been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

The charge relates to two separate incidents that occurred during Saturday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford, which finished 1-1 after a Joshua King penalty cancelled out an opener from Marcos Rojo.

After a number of tussles in the first period, Mings was seen to stamp on the head of Ibrahimovic, although the centre-back insisted after the match that the incident was purely an accident.

In response, Ibrahimovic threw his elbow into the head of the Englishman while challenging for a corner, although neither player were sent off by referee Kevin Friend during the controversial turn of events.

Ibrahimovic is facing a three-match suspension, which would see him miss Man United's FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea next Monday, in addition to Premier League games against Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

Mings, however, is facing a lengthier ban after the FA claimed that three games would be "clearly insufficient" for the defender's alleged violent act.

"The players were involved in two separate incidents in or around the 44th minute which were not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video," read an FA statement.

"Furthermore, the FA has submitted a claim that the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Bournemouth defender is 'clearly insufficient'. Off-the-ball incidents which are not seen at the time by the match officials are referred to a panel of three former elite referees.

"Each referee panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence. For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous."

Both players have until 6pm on Tuesday to respond to the charge.