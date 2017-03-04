Mar 4, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,245
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
Bournemouth
Rojo (23')
Ibrahimovic (39'), Carrick (58'), Rashford (80')
FT(HT: 1-1)
King (40' pen.)
Arter (13'), Surman (33'), Gosling (71')
Surman (45')

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tyrone Mings charged by Football Association

Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings are both charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 15:05 UK

Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings have both been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association.

The charge relates to two separate incidents that occurred during Saturday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford, which finished 1-1 after a Joshua King penalty cancelled out an opener from Marcos Rojo.

After a number of tussles in the first period, Mings was seen to stamp on the head of Ibrahimovic, although the centre-back insisted after the match that the incident was purely an accident.

In response, Ibrahimovic threw his elbow into the head of the Englishman while challenging for a corner, although neither player were sent off by referee Kevin Friend during the controversial turn of events.

Ibrahimovic is facing a three-match suspension, which would see him miss Man United's FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea next Monday, in addition to Premier League games against Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion.

Mings, however, is facing a lengthier ban after the FA claimed that three games would be "clearly insufficient" for the defender's alleged violent act.

"The players were involved in two separate incidents in or around the 44th minute which were not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video," read an FA statement.

"Furthermore, the FA has submitted a claim that the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Bournemouth defender is 'clearly insufficient'. Off-the-ball incidents which are not seen at the time by the match officials are referred to a panel of three former elite referees.

"Each referee panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence. For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous."

Both players have until 6pm on Tuesday to respond to the charge.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds his ear after a clash with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic, Mings 'facing lengthy bans'
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tyrone Mings, Joshua King, Marcos Rojo, Kevin Friend, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tyrone Mings charged by Football Association
 Kevin Strootman in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Report: Manchester United want Kevin Strootman
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic earns nickname for 'big penis'
Ibrahimovic, Mings 'facing lengthy bans'Mata to trigger Man United extension?Gallagher expects Ibrahimovic banMourinho wants more clinical Man UtdTindall: 'Frustration got the better of me'
Mourinho eyeing move Varane, Kroos?Mourinho: 'Top-four ambitions not over'Mourinho plays down Tyrone Mings stampMings denies stamping on IbrahimovicWayne Rooney calls for Mings suspension
> Manchester United Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tyrone Mings charged by Football Association
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic holds his ear after a clash with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Tyrone Mings 'facing lengthy bans'
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashes with Tyrone Mings during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Dermot Gallagher expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to face retrospective action
Tindall: 'Frustration got the better of me'Mourinho: 'Top-four ambitions not over'Mourinho plays down Tyrone Mings stampMings denies stamping on IbrahimovicWayne Rooney calls for Mings suspension
Ibrahimovic denies intentional elbowResult: Ten-man Bournemouth earn dramatic draw at UnitedTeam News: Wayne Rooney handed United startLive Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Bournemouth - as it happenedHowe: 'We must be prepared for United's attack'
> Bournemouth Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 