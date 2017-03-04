Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Manchester United and Bournemouth.
United have spent much of the season outside of the top four places in the table, but they will move into a Champions League spot should they defeat Bournemouth at Old Trafford.
As for the Cherries, they make the trip to the North-West having suffered four successive defeats in the top flight, and they now sit just four points clear of the relegation zone.
The reverse fixture on the opening weekend of the season ended in a 3-1 win for United.
11.38amAs for Bournemouth, they head into this contest having lost their last four league matches and without a clean sheet in 2017. They have also conceded at least two goals in each of their eight matches in all competitions - not exactly the form you need to be in ahead of a trip to Old Trafford, is it? Eddie Howe and his players could possibly see this as a "nothing to lose" game but with the club having become involved in a relegation fight, they need to bring a halt to their losing streak sooner rather than later.
11.35amMany believe that Chelsea will win the Premier League title in relatively comfortable fashion but that's not to say that the race for a top-four spot will be anything other than exciting. At one stage, United were considered to be long-shots to achieve one of the Champions League positions but a win this afternoon will see them move into those places. The rest of their rivals will still have to play but if, as expected, they see off Bournemouth, it will heap the pressure on the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, who play later today.
11.31amHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Manchester United and Bournemouth.