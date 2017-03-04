Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Manchester United and Bournemouth.

United have spent much of the season outside of the top four places in the table, but they will move into a Champions League spot should they defeat Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

As for the Cherries, they make the trip to the North-West having suffered four successive defeats in the top flight, and they now sit just four points clear of the relegation zone.

The reverse fixture on the opening weekend of the season ended in a 3-1 win for United.