Bournemouth assistant Jason Tindall has admitted that he let his frustration get the better of him after he was sent to the stands during the club's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Eddie Howe's side stole a memorable point at Old Trafford after going down to 10 men, in a game that saw two ugly incidents occur between Tyrone Mings and Zlatan Ibrahimovic towards the end of the first half.

Cherries assistant Tindall did not re-emerge on the bench in the second period following the controversy and the club's number two has since revealed that he was not happy with the way his side lost Andrew Surman to two yellow cards.

"I let my frustration get the better of me. I wasn't happy with the yellow cards to Andrew Surman and I said too much for what I should have done," said Tindall, according to BBC Sport.

"I didn't see the elbow [from Ibrahimovic on Mings], people are telling me it was and obviously that has played a part in Surman getting sent off.

"I thought the effort and the achievement from the team was phenomenal. We have taken a lot of criticism but our effort here has been incredible."

Bournemouth now hold 14th spot in the league standings and are currently five points off the drop-zone.