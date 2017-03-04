Mar 4, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Team News: Wayne Rooney, Luke Shaw handed Manchester United starts

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Wayne Rooney comes into Manchester United's starting lineup for the visit of Bournemouth.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11:37 UK

Wayne Rooney has been handed a rare start by Jose Mourinho in one of four changes for Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old, heavily linked with a summer exit, skippers the Red Devils on his first top-flight start since December.

Phil Jones and Michael Carrick have also overcome injury problems to feature from the off, the former of whom has sat out the last month, while Luke Shaw is another to be given a chance following last weekend's 3-2 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

It is Shaw's first league appearance since October.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Shaw, Carrick, Pogba, Mata, Rooney, Martial, Zlatan

Bournemouth: Boruc, Daniels, Smith, Cook, Mings, Arter, King, Fraser, Surman, Pugh, Afobe

More to follow.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Read Next:
Howe: 'We must be prepared for United's attack'
>
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho, Phil Jones, Michael Carrick, Luke Shaw, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho before his side's Premier League match with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Team News: Wayne Rooney, Luke Shaw handed Manchester United starts
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Finishing second achievable for Manchester United'
Rashford motivated to win more trophiesReport: Mourinho plotting £35m Dier bidJose Mourinho: 'I am not a monster'Man United 'to pay off Wayne Rooney'Mourinho confident of keeping Ibrahimovic
Mourinho: 'Mkhitaryan still injured'Mourinho: 'Shaw in squad for Cherries game'Mourinho wants Rooney to stay at Man UnitedFellaini offered to Chinese club?Preview: Man Utd vs. Bournemouth
> Manchester United Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho before his side's Premier League match with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Team News: Wayne Rooney, Luke Shaw handed Manchester United starts
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Preview: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
Howe: 'We must be prepared for United's attack'Clement gearing up for "crucial period"Boruc announces international retirementHowe: 'Bournemouth struggling to end run'Result: Albion tighten grip on eighth place
Team News: Wilshere starts for BournemouthHowe: 'Bournemouth in relegation battle'Howe to make late call on Jack WilshereEddie Howe "shocked" by Ranieri sackingArter and partner welcome daughter Raine
> Bournemouth Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 