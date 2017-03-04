Wayne Rooney comes into Manchester United's starting lineup for the visit of Bournemouth.

Wayne Rooney has been handed a rare start by Jose Mourinho in one of four changes for Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old, heavily linked with a summer exit, skippers the Red Devils on his first top-flight start since December.

Phil Jones and Michael Carrick have also overcome injury problems to feature from the off, the former of whom has sat out the last month, while Luke Shaw is another to be given a chance following last weekend's 3-2 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

It is Shaw's first league appearance since October.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Shaw, Carrick, Pogba, Mata, Rooney, Martial, Zlatan

Bournemouth: Boruc, Daniels, Smith, Cook, Mings, Arter, King, Fraser, Surman, Pugh, Afobe

