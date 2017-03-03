New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'to pay off Wayne Rooney'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney celebrate after winning the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
A report claims that Manchester United could pay off the remainder of Wayne Rooney's contract at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Manchester United are reportedly prepared to pay off Wayne Rooney's contract at the end of the season.

Rooney is tied to the Red Devils until June 2019, but has been widely linked with a move away from the 20-time English champions ahead of this summer's transfer window.

Man United boss Jose Mourinho has recently revealed that he wants Rooney to remain at Old Trafford beyond this summer, although it is understood that the 31-year-old is keen to seek pastures new.

Everton have been strongly linked with a move for their former youth-team player and according to The Sun, Man United are prepared to pay off Rooney's £250,000-a-week contract in order for him to leave at the end of the season.

Rooney, who joined the Red Devils at the age of 18 and is the club's record goalscorer, was strongly linked with a move to China towards the end of last month before ultimately confirming that he would remain with Man United for the rest of the 2016-17 campaign.

