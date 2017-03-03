Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is confident that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic has scored 26 times in all competitions for Man United this season, including a brace in the final of the League Cup against Southampton last weekend.

Mourinho has previously spoken about the club's intention to activate an additional 12-month deal for the experienced Swede, although Ibrahimovic has remained coy when questioned on his intentions in recent weeks.

Mourinho, however, is confident that the 35-year-old will decide to remain at Old Trafford before seeking a departure at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

"I see him staying with us, because the initial agreement was to come for us for one year, plus us to have the option for a second," Mourinho told reporters.

"So I see him staying with us after an amazing, successful first season. So I think Zlatan will be fundamental in the second year of this team. My feeling is that he's really proud of himself, very proud of his success and his situation, so I see him staying with us."

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has 15 Premier League goals to his name this season.