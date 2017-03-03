Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has said that he is confident of keeping in-form Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Old Trafford next season.
Ibrahimovic has scored 26 times in all competitions for Man United this season, including a brace in the final of the League Cup against Southampton last weekend.
Mourinho has previously spoken about the club's intention to activate an additional 12-month deal for the experienced Swede, although Ibrahimovic has remained coy when questioned on his intentions in recent weeks.
Mourinho, however, is confident that the 35-year-old will decide to remain at Old Trafford before seeking a departure at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.
"I see him staying with us, because the initial agreement was to come for us for one year, plus us to have the option for a second," Mourinho told reporters.
"So I see him staying with us after an amazing, successful first season. So I think Zlatan will be fundamental in the second year of this team. My feeling is that he's really proud of himself, very proud of his success and his situation, so I see him staying with us."
The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has 15 Premier League goals to his name this season.