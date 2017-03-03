General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'Luke Shaw in Manchester United squad for Bournemouth game'

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Jose Mourinho confirms the inclusion of Luke Shaw in the Manchester United squad for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 3, 2017 at 16:07 UK

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Luke Shaw is in the Manchester United squad for Saturday's home Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

The Red Devils boss questioned the England international's mental toughness after he withdrew himself from selection for a 3-1 victory at Swansea City in November.

On Friday, however, Mourinho praised the work that Shaw has been putting in behind the scenes, and admitted that the left-back could see his first taste of league action since October.

"Luke is working hard, he's trying to improve," Mourinho told a press conference. "He has improved from a physical point of view by good dedication and specific work.

"Now he needs some opportunities to feel alive, he needs minutes on the pitch to show evolution is not physical but globally because a player is not just a better physical condition.

"Luke Shaw is selected for tomorrow, so you won't need to have the guys at the Lowry taking pictures of the players, to see which ones are on the list."

Shaw, who joined Man United from Southampton in 2014, has made just seven league appearances this season.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney celebrate after winning the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho wants Rooney to stay at Man United
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Luke Shaw, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney celebrate after winning the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho wants Wayne Rooney to stay at Manchester United
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho: 'Luke Shaw in Manchester United squad for Bournemouth game'
 Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Manchester United 'hold talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma agent'
Fellaini offered to Chinese club?Preview: Man Utd vs. BournemouthDe Boer: 'Depay should not act like a clown'Carrick not ruling out China moveMarcos Rojo "really happy" at Man Utd
Man United announce plans for Carrick testimonialReport: Rooney considering Everton returnOzil reveals Mourinho branded him a "coward"Mourinho: 'United support unrivalled'Spurs 'to move for Luke Shaw'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 