Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Luke Shaw is in the Manchester United squad for Saturday's home Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

The Red Devils boss questioned the England international's mental toughness after he withdrew himself from selection for a 3-1 victory at Swansea City in November.

On Friday, however, Mourinho praised the work that Shaw has been putting in behind the scenes, and admitted that the left-back could see his first taste of league action since October.

"Luke is working hard, he's trying to improve," Mourinho told a press conference. "He has improved from a physical point of view by good dedication and specific work.

"Now he needs some opportunities to feel alive, he needs minutes on the pitch to show evolution is not physical but globally because a player is not just a better physical condition.

"Luke Shaw is selected for tomorrow, so you won't need to have the guys at the Lowry taking pictures of the players, to see which ones are on the list."

Shaw, who joined Man United from Southampton in 2014, has made just seven league appearances this season.