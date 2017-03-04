Mar 4, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Jose Mourinho: 'Henrikh Mkhitaryan still injured'

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Saturday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth as he recovers from a hamstring problem.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 3, 2017 at 19:14 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

The Armenian picked up the injury during Man United's 1-0 win at Saint-Etienne in the Europa League last month and missed the League Cup final against Southampton at the weekend.

It had been thought that the 28-year-old would return to action against Bournemouth, but Mourinho has said that the attacker is unlikely to return until the FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on March 13.

"Mkhitaryan is still out," Mourinho told MUTV. "He didn't recover in time for this game. I believe, during the next week, especially for the weekend [ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge], he will be fine and we don't have major problems."

Mkhitaryan has scored six times in 24 appearances for Man United this season.

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
Read Next:
Fellaini offered to Chinese club?
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Henrikh Mkhitaryan still injured'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney celebrate after winning the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho wants Wayne Rooney to stay at Manchester United
 Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Manchester United 'hold talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma agent'
Mourinho confident of keeping IbrahimovicMourinho: 'Shaw in squad for Cherries game'Fellaini offered to Chinese club?Preview: Man Utd vs. BournemouthDe Boer: 'Depay should not act like a clown'
Carrick not ruling out China moveMarcos Rojo "really happy" at Man UtdMan United announce plans for Carrick testimonialReport: Rooney considering Everton returnOzil reveals Mourinho branded him a "coward"
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 