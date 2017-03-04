Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Saturday's Premier League clash against Bournemouth as he recovers from a hamstring problem.

The Armenian picked up the injury during Man United's 1-0 win at Saint-Etienne in the Europa League last month and missed the League Cup final against Southampton at the weekend.

It had been thought that the 28-year-old would return to action against Bournemouth, but Mourinho has said that the attacker is unlikely to return until the FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on March 13.

"Mkhitaryan is still out," Mourinho told MUTV. "He didn't recover in time for this game. I believe, during the next week, especially for the weekend [ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge], he will be fine and we don't have major problems."

Mkhitaryan has scored six times in 24 appearances for Man United this season.