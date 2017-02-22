Feb 22, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
St EtienneSaint-Etienne
0-1
Man UtdManchester United

Malcuit (84')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mkhitaryan (17')
Bailly (60')
Bailly (63')

Result: Manchester United ease into last 16 of Europa League

Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate to make it into the last 16 of the Europa League.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 18:56 UK

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the only goal of the second leg to help the 10 men of Manchester United to a 4-0 aggregate win over Saint-Etienne at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

The Armenian found the net with less than a quarter of the match played to make sure of a comfortable route through for the Red Devils, who done all the hard work in last week's 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Just a second triumph on French soil for United in eight attempts, which also prolongs their run of form to one defeat in 25 overall in all competitions, was soured slightly by an injury to goalscorer Mkhitaryan and a second-half red shown to Eric Bailly.

The home side took less than two minutes to register their first attempt of the match, with Henri Saivet - one of 10 survivors from the heavy defeat at Old Trafford - testing Sergio Romero down low to send out a warning.

Saint-Etienne struggled to build any sort of pressure from that point on, though, and it was game over for the tie when Mkhitaryan found the net 17 minutes in.

It was a simple goal for United to score, as Juan Mata sent a delightful cross into the path of Mkhitaryan, who simply got in front of his man and guided the ball past Stephane Ruffier.

That away goal meant that the French outfit, now losers in six of their last seven games against English opposition, required five goals to progress through - a feat they did not come close to achieving.

Ruffier had to be alert to stop Jordan Veretout's clearance deflecting off Vincent Pajot and into his own net, while Kevin Monnet-Paquet and Loic Perrin also had weak attempts kept out by Romero in the remainder of the opening 45 minutes.

There was to be a major blow for United prior to the interval, however, as goalscorer Mkhitaryan hobbled down the tunnel with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, just four days prior to the EFL Cup final with Southampton.

The second half panned out in the expected manner - United happy to sit back a little more and soak up the pressure, though the Ligue 1 side struggled to create any clear-cut openings.

There was to be a further blow for United after being reduced to 10 men on the hour for two needless Bailly bookings in quick succession, moments after Marouane Fellaini sent a shot into the side-netting.

Chances were few and far between for both sides, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic - the scorer of a whopping 17 goals against tonight's opponents, including all three in the reverse meeting - feeding off scraps in attack.

Bastian Schweinsteiger was given a 30-minute cameo and came close with a curled attempt, which proved to be the closest United came to adding to their tally in a flat second half.

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Mkhitaryan taken off injured for Man Utd
>
View our homepages for Henri Saivet, Sergio Romero, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, Stephane Ruffier, Jordan Veretout, Vincent Pajot, Kevin Monnet-Paquet, Loic Perrin, Eric Bailly, Marouane Fellaini, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Saint-Etienne fans let off flares during the Europa League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Saint-Etienne 0-1 Manchester United (0-4 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea FA Cup clash with Manchester United to take place on Monday night
 Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan taken off injured for Manchester United
Result: Man United ease into last 16 of Europa LeaguePaul Scholes expects Wayne Rooney exitRooney 'will not leave this season'Team News: Ibrahimovic starts for Man UtdParker doubts Shaw future at Man United
Ajax youngster Redan 'snubs Man United'Daley Blind 'facing Man United exit'Quanjian not interested in signing RooneyRooney mulling over £1m-a-week offer?Martial hoping for long-term Man United stay
> Manchester United Homepage
More Saint-Etienne News
Saint-Etienne fans let off flares during the Europa League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Saint-Etienne 0-1 Manchester United (0-4 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Result: Manchester United ease into last 16 of Europa League
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Team News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic starts for Manchester United
West Ham reignite Malcuit interest?UEFA to investigate Saint-Etienne fansRoy Keane criticises Paul Pogba anticsPogba hails "magic" Saint-Etienne clashJose Mourinho warns against complacency
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upResult: Ibrahimovic hat-trick gives United breathing spaceLive Commentary: Manchester United 3-0 Saint-Etienne - as it happenedTeam News: Mkhitaryan misses out for Man UtdValencia eyes fifth straight clean sheet
> Saint-Etienne Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 