Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has refused to rule out the possibility of ending his career in the Chinese Super League.

A number of high-profile players have made big-money moves to the burgeoning CSL in recent years, with Carrick's United teammate Wayne Rooney one of those to be heavily linked.

Carrick insists that he wants to retire at the top of the game, but did not discount the possibility of winding his career down in China as he approaches the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

"I have had so many good times here that I couldn't play anywhere else in England. I must admit I would find it difficult to play anyone else in this country after playing here. I don't think I could do that," the 35-year-old told ESPN FC.

"I have always wanted to go out at the top, I have felt like that for quite some time now. I want to go out on my terms. That's not me being selfish, I just want don't want to go over the hill and fizzle away. I want to go out when I know it's the right time, but it's a tough balance to get, knowing that that is my lot.

"China? It is one of those questions that is popping up in everyone's minds at the moment, but who knows? It's a tough question. It depends what the options are and what's right for the family and kids."

Carrick will be rewarded for his 11 years of service at United with a testimonial this summer.