General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United announce plans for Michael Carrick testimonial

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is among the names confirmed to take part in Michael Carrick's Old Trafford testimonial later this year.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 14:54 UK

Manchester United have announced that a testimonial will be held at Old Trafford this summer to mark Michael Carrick's 11 years with the club.

The June 4 friendly, which will raise funds for the player's newly-created Michael Carrick Foundation charity, pits together a Red Devils 2008 XI and an All-Stars side.

A number of players have already been confirmed for the United XI, including Edwin van der Sar, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, while Steve Gerrard is among those in line to feature for the opposition.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and another ex-Liverpool star in Michael Owen will also take part, with the full list of participants to be announced in the coming weeks.

"To have played for the greatest football club for 11 years is something that I'm very proud of and it is an honour to have been given a testimonial," Carrick told United's official website. "The game will be very special for myself and my family and I hope it will also be a memorable day of celebration for all involved.

"It is such a privilege to have this amazing opportunity and I'm excited at the prospect of bringing together some former team-mates as well as some of the best players I've played against. The incredible support I've received over the years is something I'm very grateful for and I could never thank you, the fans, enough. As much as the occasion is about football, I also see this as a chance to give something back.

"All the proceeds from the game are going to charity. I hope to raise as much money as possible for my Foundation to help make a difference to children's lives. It's something I'm very passionate about and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to making this testimonial possible."

Carrick, out of contract at the end of the campaign, has yet to be offered a new contract by boss Jose Mourinho.

Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Read Next:
Scholes urges United to target Toni Kroos
>
View our homepages for Michael Carrick, Ryan Giggs, Edwin van der Sar, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Steve Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard, Jose Mourinho, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United's former Everton forward Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the Duncan Ferguson Testimonal pre-season friendly football match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on August 2, 2015
Report: Wayne Rooney considering return to boyhood club Everton
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Manchester United announce plans for Michael Carrick testimonial
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'wants two-year Manchester United deal'
Man Utd hold talks with Donnarumma agentOzil reveals Mourinho branded him a "coward"Mourinho: 'United support unrivalled'Spurs 'to move for Luke Shaw'Man United interested in Harry Kane?
Jones: 'Mourinho has boosted confidence'Jones hails "terrific" IbrahimovicUnited to fund Russian visas for fansInce urges Rooney to rejoin EvertonPogba 'attacked' in autograph row
> Manchester United Homepage


 