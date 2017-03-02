Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is among the names confirmed to take part in Michael Carrick's Old Trafford testimonial later this year.

Manchester United have announced that a testimonial will be held at Old Trafford this summer to mark Michael Carrick's 11 years with the club.

The June 4 friendly, which will raise funds for the player's newly-created Michael Carrick Foundation charity, pits together a Red Devils 2008 XI and an All-Stars side.

A number of players have already been confirmed for the United XI, including Edwin van der Sar, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, while Steve Gerrard is among those in line to feature for the opposition.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and another ex-Liverpool star in Michael Owen will also take part, with the full list of participants to be announced in the coming weeks.

"To have played for the greatest football club for 11 years is something that I'm very proud of and it is an honour to have been given a testimonial," Carrick told United's official website. "The game will be very special for myself and my family and I hope it will also be a memorable day of celebration for all involved.

"It is such a privilege to have this amazing opportunity and I'm excited at the prospect of bringing together some former team-mates as well as some of the best players I've played against. The incredible support I've received over the years is something I'm very grateful for and I could never thank you, the fans, enough. As much as the occasion is about football, I also see this as a chance to give something back.

"All the proceeds from the game are going to charity. I hope to raise as much money as possible for my Foundation to help make a difference to children's lives. It's something I'm very passionate about and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to making this testimonial possible."

Carrick, out of contract at the end of the campaign, has yet to be offered a new contract by boss Jose Mourinho.