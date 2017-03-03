Jose Mourinho admits that he wants Wayne Rooney to stay at Manchester United "100%" next season amid reported interest from Everton.

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he wants Wayne Rooney to stay at Manchester United next season amid reported interest from Everton.

The 31-year-old, who has 16 months left on his Red Devils contract, has been linked with a move away this summer after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

"Until the end of season, 100% he is with us," Mourinho told reporters on Friday. "Next season, 100% I'd like him to be with us but I don't give you 100% as always the player is very important. I am the kind of manager who likes his players to be happy."

Mourinho also highlighted the fact that he was preparing to bring Rooney on prior to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late winner in the EFL Cup final win over Southampton as a sign of his faith in the England captain, and admitted that he is likely to feature against Bournemouth on Saturday.

He added: "So Wayne Rooney to Everton, I only can say that in the final with the result 2-2 with the team in difficulties, with the team possibly going to play 40 more minutes Rooney was ready to go into the pitch. So he's not the player we play in the last minute or to give a gift in the winning final, you trust and are going to play your crucial change which is the last one.

"He's selected for tomorrow with possibilities to play, start or be on the bench, so since the moment he decided to stay and to help the team and to fight for United he's an important player for us. I think by giving you these two little big details I'm telling you all the talk about Everton for me makes no sense."

Rooney began his career at Everton before switching to Man United in 2004.