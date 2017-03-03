Jose Mourinho wants Wayne Rooney to stay at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney celebrate after winning the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho admits that he wants Wayne Rooney to stay at Manchester United "100%" next season amid reported interest from Everton.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 3, 2017 at 16:09 UK

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he wants Wayne Rooney to stay at Manchester United next season amid reported interest from Everton.

The 31-year-old, who has 16 months left on his Red Devils contract, has been linked with a move away this summer after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

"Until the end of season, 100% he is with us," Mourinho told reporters on Friday. "Next season, 100% I'd like him to be with us but I don't give you 100% as always the player is very important. I am the kind of manager who likes his players to be happy."

Mourinho also highlighted the fact that he was preparing to bring Rooney on prior to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late winner in the EFL Cup final win over Southampton as a sign of his faith in the England captain, and admitted that he is likely to feature against Bournemouth on Saturday.

He added: "So Wayne Rooney to Everton, I only can say that in the final with the result 2-2 with the team in difficulties, with the team possibly going to play 40 more minutes Rooney was ready to go into the pitch. So he's not the player we play in the last minute or to give a gift in the winning final, you trust and are going to play your crucial change which is the last one.

"He's selected for tomorrow with possibilities to play, start or be on the bench, so since the moment he decided to stay and to help the team and to fight for United he's an important player for us. I think by giving you these two little big details I'm telling you all the talk about Everton for me makes no sense."

Rooney began his career at Everton before switching to Man United in 2004.

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Cannavaro admits interest in signing Lukaku
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney celebrate after winning the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho wants Wayne Rooney to stay at Manchester United
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Jose Mourinho: 'Luke Shaw in Manchester United squad for Bournemouth game'
 Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Manchester United 'hold talks with Gianluigi Donnarumma agent'
Fellaini offered to Chinese club?Preview: Man Utd vs. BournemouthDe Boer: 'Depay should not act like a clown'Carrick not ruling out China moveMarcos Rojo "really happy" at Man Utd
Man United announce plans for Carrick testimonialReport: Rooney considering Everton returnOzil reveals Mourinho branded him a "coward"Mourinho: 'United support unrivalled'Spurs 'to move for Luke Shaw'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Everton News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney celebrate after winning the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho wants Wayne Rooney to stay at Manchester United
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman silent on Barcelona job
 Manchester United's former Everton forward Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the Duncan Ferguson Testimonal pre-season friendly football match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on August 2, 2015
Report: Wayne Rooney considering return to boyhood club Everton
Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. EvertonCannavaro admits interest in signing LukakuSaunders: 'Villa bigger than Chelsea, Spurs'Everton 'pondering Jordan Pickford move'Ince urges Rooney to rejoin Everton
Ferguson: 'Everton not giving up on CL'Ferguson lining up future Everton jobWalsh: 'Everton to consider Rooney move'Koeman: 'Rooney would make us stronger'Williams hails "world-class" Lukaku
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 