Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that he is not interested in whether Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings deliberately stamped on the head of Zlatan Ibrahimovic during this afternoon's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

First-half goals from Marcos Rojo and Joshua King ensured a share of the spoils between the two sides, but the main talking point came shortly before half time when Mings appeared to stand on the head of Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic then allegedly elbowed the Bournemouth defender when competing for a corner moments later, although neither player was punished by the referee, who instead showed a second yellow card to Andrew Surman for reacting to the latter incident.

Ibrahimovic went on to miss a second-half penalty as United were held to a frustrating draw by 10-man Bournemouth, and Mourinho, who confronted Mings before the start of the second half, admitted that the result was of greater importance to him than individual incidents.

"The referee was there. If you asked me if I am going to be happy if Mings gets a three, four, five match ban, I really don't care about it," he told Sky Sports News.

"He knows what he did. He knows better than anyone. He knows better than the referee the intention or the moment or the emotion of the moment.

"I don't want to speak about it. It is not important for me. What is important to me is the result of the game."

The draw means United remain sixth in the table, now three points adrift of the top four.