Celtic announce that goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year deal at the club.

Celtic have confirmed that goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with the Scottish champions.

📝 Hoops No.1 Craig Gordon has committed himself to the club by signing a new three-year deal keeping him at Celtic Park until 2020. pic.twitter.com/KIktVsklSN — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) March 8, 2017

The 34-year-old was rumoured to have been a target for Chelsea in the January transfer window, amid reports that Thibaut Courtois's understudy Asmir Begovic was wanted by Bournemouth.

Neither transfer came to fruition, and now a potential summer move to Stamford Bridge has been quashed by Gordon, who is now tied down to Celtic until 2020.

"It's taken a little while after the interest in the January window but it's good to finally get it done and concentrate on the rest of the season," Gordon told the club's official website.

"It was quite stop-start, there was a lot of things going on within the club, it wasn't a continuous thing, it wasn't like we were talking about it for months. There were two or three occasions when we sat down and talked about it, it was fairly straight forward in the end, I wanted to stay."

Gordon has cemented the number one spot three years after he signed for the Bhoys on a free transfer following a two-year spell without a club.

The Scotsman has kept 22 clean sheets so far this season.