New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Craig Gordon pens new three-year contract at Celtic

Celtic announce that goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year deal at the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 09:30 UK

Celtic have confirmed that goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with the Scottish champions.


The 34-year-old was rumoured to have been a target for Chelsea in the January transfer window, amid reports that Thibaut Courtois's understudy Asmir Begovic was wanted by Bournemouth.

Neither transfer came to fruition, and now a potential summer move to Stamford Bridge has been quashed by Gordon, who is now tied down to Celtic until 2020.

"It's taken a little while after the interest in the January window but it's good to finally get it done and concentrate on the rest of the season," Gordon told the club's official website.

"It was quite stop-start, there was a lot of things going on within the club, it wasn't a continuous thing, it wasn't like we were talking about it for months. There were two or three occasions when we sat down and talked about it, it was fairly straight forward in the end, I wanted to stay."

Gordon has cemented the number one spot three years after he signed for the Bhoys on a free transfer following a two-year spell without a club.

The Scotsman has kept 22 clean sheets so far this season.

Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Read Next:
Asmir Begovic: 'Not playing bugs me'
>
View our homepages for Craig Gordon, Thibaut Courtois, Asmir Begovic, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
Craig Gordon of Celtic in action during the UEFA Europa League Group D match between FC Salzburg and Celtic FC on September 18, 2014
Craig Gordon pens new three-year contract at Celtic
 Brendan Rodgers watches on during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Liverpool 'paid out over £15m after sacking Brendan Rodgers'
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Moussa Dembele: 'Brendan Rodgers has improved my all-round game'
Celtic legend Gemmell dies, aged 73Hibs complete loan deal for Efe AmbroseArsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'Blackburn miss out on Celtic defenderKante praises Celtic forward Dembele
Dembele backed to make £50m moveDembele 'plans to see out Celtic contract' Real Madrid 'join Moussa Dembele race'Moussa Dembele on Bayern Munich radar?Celtic striker joins Polish side on loan
> Celtic Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic27261073165779
2Aberdeen27164750242652
3RangersRangers2713773732546
4Hearts27108946351138
5St Johnstone27107103536-137
6Partick Thistle2788112932-332
7Dundee2786133137-630
8Kilmarnock27610112543-1828
9Ross County2769122945-1627
10Motherwell2776143254-2227
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton27412112639-1324
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness27410133151-2022
> Full Version
 