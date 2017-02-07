General view of Stamford Bridge

Asmir Begovic of Chelsea
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 11:41 UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has admitted that it "bugs" him that he does not play regularly at Stamford Bridge.

Widespread reports claimed that Bournemouth tried to strike a deal in the January transfer window, but it seemed to be dependent on the Blues finding a replacement.

The West London outfit were linked to Celtic stopper Craig Gordon, but they could not find a new back-up to Thibaut Courtois, therefore resulting in Begovic's stay.

"I think [not playing] bugs every professional," the 29-year-old told talkSPORT. "The thing that keeps me going is lifting silverware and being in a successful side.

"It bugs me but In terms of moving clubs it's not an option at the moment. I know my role in the team and the leadership I can bring. I am fully committed to the team until the end of the season."

Begovic joined Chelsea from Stoke City in 2015.

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon
