Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has admitted that it "bugs" him that he does not play regularly at Stamford Bridge.
Widespread reports claimed that Bournemouth tried to strike a deal in the January transfer window, but it seemed to be dependent on the Blues finding a replacement.
The West London outfit were linked to Celtic stopper Craig Gordon, but they could not find a new back-up to Thibaut Courtois, therefore resulting in Begovic's stay.
"I think [not playing] bugs every professional," the 29-year-old told talkSPORT. "The thing that keeps me going is lifting silverware and being in a successful side.
"It bugs me but In terms of moving clubs it's not an option at the moment. I know my role in the team and the leadership I can bring. I am fully committed to the team until the end of the season."
Begovic joined Chelsea from Stoke City in 2015.