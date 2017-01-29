Chelsea are reportedly planning to swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale if they fail to land Craig Gordon.

The Blues have identified the Seagulls stopper as potential back-up to Thibaut Cortois, according to The Mirror.

Antonio Conte's side are in the market for a new reserve goalkeeper as Asmir Begovic is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in search of first-team football.

Gordon is said to be Chelsea's preferred option, but Conte is reportedly exploring alternatives while the Scot's release from Celtic is being negotiated.

Stockdale, who joined Brighton from Fulham, has six months remaining on his current contract.