Chelsea 'eyeing David Stockdale as Craig Gordon alternative'

David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Chelsea are reportedly planning to swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale if they fail to land Craig Gordon.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 13:20 UK

Chelsea will reportedly table a bid for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale if they fail to secure the services of Celtic's Craig Gordon.

The Blues have identified the Seagulls stopper as potential back-up to Thibaut Cortois, according to The Mirror.

Antonio Conte's side are in the market for a new reserve goalkeeper as Asmir Begovic is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in search of first-team football.

Gordon is said to be Chelsea's preferred option, but Conte is reportedly exploring alternatives while the Scot's release from Celtic is being negotiated.

Stockdale, who joined Brighton from Fulham, has six months remaining on his current contract.

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
 Leandro Paredes in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Report: Liverpool interested in Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes
 Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea in actoin during the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea will try to respect Branislav Ivanovic'
 Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
Frank Lampard: 'I've had offers to return to Premier League'
 Tomer Hemed celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Championship game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United on February 29, 2016
Result: Tomer Hemed fires Brighton & Hove Albion top
 Karl Darlow of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Chelsea identify Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow as possible target?
 Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Celtic 'reject Chelsea bid for Craig Gordon'
