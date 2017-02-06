New Transfer Talk header

Report: Real Madrid turn attention to signing Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is reportedly wanted by Real Madrid, who are ready to admit defeat in attempting to sign Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea.
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 21:32 UK

Real Madrid will reportedly focus their attention on signing Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur if their bid to land Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois falls short.

Los Blancos are long-term admirers of Courtois, who has openly admitted that he 'feels at home' in the Spanish capital following a stint with city rivals Atletico Madrid.

According to The Sun, however, Madrid are prepared to admit defeat in their attempts to lure the Belgium international away from Stamford Bridge and could now turn their focus to purchasing Spurs stopper Lloris, despite the 30-year-old penning a new long-term deal less than two months ago.

Los Blancos are said to have prioritised signing a new world-class keeper when their transfer ban expires in the summer, with Lloris - whose £100,000 wages they are willing to double - now among their top targets.

Manchester United's David de Gea was close to joining Madrid on deadline day in 2015, only for last-minute paperwork to halt the deal.

