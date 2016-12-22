New Transfer Talk header

Hugo Lloris signs new six-year Tottenham Hotspur deal

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris signs a new six-year contract with the club to keep him at White Hart Lane until 2022.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 13:22 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has signed a new six-year contract at the club.

The 29-year-old joined Spurs in 2012 and will have spent a decade at the club if he sees out his new deal having agreed terms that will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2022.

Lloris, who captains Mauricio Pochettino's side, has made 189 appearances for Tottenham since joining from Lyon.

"I'm very pleased with this new contract. That's the way I show my commitment to the club, to my teammates, to the gaffer and to show again how much I believe in this project. Hopefully the best year is ahead," the France international told the club's official website.

Lloris is the latest player to commit his future to Spurs having seen Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen all sign new deals since the start of the season.

