Report: Chelsea to make summer move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is on the radar of Chelsea, who are looking to make a move for the 26-year-old in the summer, according to reports.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 12:34 UK

Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has made 19 Championship appearances for the Magpies this season, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

According to The Mirror, Antonio Conte is on the lookout for a new back-up keeper with Asmir Begovic's future at Stamford Bridge uncertain.

The report adds that Chelsea tried to sign Darlow in January, but Newcastle were unwilling to lose their stopper midway through the season, potentially paving the way for discussions in the summer.

Darlow, who joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest for a reported £4m in 2015, has four-and-a-half years left to run on his contract at St James' Park.

Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
