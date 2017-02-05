Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is on the radar of Chelsea, who are looking to make a move for the 26-year-old in the summer, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has made 19 Championship appearances for the Magpies this season, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

According to The Mirror, Antonio Conte is on the lookout for a new back-up keeper with Asmir Begovic's future at Stamford Bridge uncertain.

The report adds that Chelsea tried to sign Darlow in January, but Newcastle were unwilling to lose their stopper midway through the season, potentially paving the way for discussions in the summer.

Darlow, who joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest for a reported £4m in 2015, has four-and-a-half years left to run on his contract at St James' Park.