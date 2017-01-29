New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Brendan Rodgers confirms Chelsea interest in Craig Gordon

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirms that the club have turned down an offer from Chelsea for goalkeeper Craig Gordon.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 20:46 UK

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the club have rejected a bid from Chelsea for goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The Premier League leaders are in the market for a back-up shot-stopper to Thibaut Courtois amid speculation linking current number two Asmir Begovic with a move away from Stamford Bridge before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

However, they have been unsuccessful in an attempt to lure the 34-year-old to London, and Rodgers urged the Scotland international not to "waste away his career" by becoming second choice.

"He is a player that, with all due respect, when myself and my staff came in here he was a far cry away from what he is now as a goalkeeper. He has gone away and worked on how we want him to play and has got himself into the team and has been absolutely brilliant, first class. Chelsea have an interest in him but for any interest to be activated there has to be a valuation of the player that has to be met," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

"We don't want to sell him of course but if there's any way that would make Celtic think then there has to be an offer that would allow us to do that as a club. And what came in was nowhere near that level. There's nothing we have got from Chelsea that would make us think in any way we would want to lose a goalkeeper. He is a goalkeeper I really want to keep here. I have enjoyed seeing his progress and development.

"He is a goalkeeper who, whenever I studied the games here in the past, when the ball went back to Craig the crowd were nervous and the players were nervous and he was probably nervous. If you look at him now his game because of our style has elevated him to one of the best clubs in Europe wanting to take him down there as a number two.

"I have had a few conversations with him and he is clear where we are at. I understand the lure of it and I also understand what it would mean for Craig to go there as a number two for the next two years and waste away his career in not playing games."

Gordon has made 18 Premiership starts for Celtic this season, helping them to build a 22-point gap at the top of the table.

David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Read Next:
Chelsea 'eyeing Brighton goalkeeper'
>
View our homepages for Brendan Rodgers, Craig Gordon, Thibaut Courtois, Asmir Begovic, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Brendan Rodgers confirms Chelsea interest in Craig Gordon
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-0 Brentford - as it happened
 David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Chelsea 'eyeing David Stockdale as Craig Gordon alternative'
Liverpool eager to sign Leandro Paredes?Conte: 'We will try to respect Ivanovic'Result: Chelsea thrash Brentford to progress in FA CupTeam News: Ake handed Chelsea start in FA CupLampard: 'Azpilicueta has been best player'
Sirigu latest to be linked with Chelsea moveConte praises mental strength of CahillConte: 'Begovic can leave if replacement found'Lampard reveals Premier League offersNewcastle stopper on Chelsea's shortlist?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Celtic News
Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Brendan Rodgers confirms Chelsea interest in Craig Gordon
 David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Chelsea 'eyeing David Stockdale as Craig Gordon alternative'
 Karl Darlow of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Chelsea identify Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow as possible target?
Celtic 'reject Chelsea bid for Gordon'Result: Celtic equal Lisbon Lions unbeaten recordRyan Christie joins Aberdeen on loanRodgers: Brown "a remarkable leader"Lustig pens Celtic extension until 2019
United 'tracking Celtic's Kieran Tierney'Championship duo chasing Celtic defender?Celtic sign Ivorian youngster EboueCeltic to offer coaching role to ToureBruce confirms Villa Lansbury approach
> Celtic Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand