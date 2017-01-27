Chelsea reportedly identify Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow as a potential transfer target should they fail in a bid to sign Craig Gordon from Celtic.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has reportedly emerged as a possible transfer target for Chelsea.

It has been claimed that the Blues are looking to sign Celtic stopper Craig Gordon if Asmir Begovic is to be given permission to leave the club, but the Scottish giants have allegedly rejected an offer for the player.

However, according to The Sun, Chelsea remain determined to sign another goalkeeper during the January transfer window and Darlow is in their sights should they fail to secure a deal for Gordon.

The 26-year-old's contract at St James' Park runs until 2020, but it has been suggested that Chelsea are keen on a player who is valued at around £8m.

Darlow has made 20 appearances for the Magpies this season, meaning that boss Rafael Benitez is unlikely to want to sell his first-choice goalkeeper should Chelsea make their move.