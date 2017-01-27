New Transfer Talk header

Antonio Conte: 'Asmir Begovic can leave if replacement found'

Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reveals that he will let Asmir Begovic leave the club this month if "a suitable replacement" can be signed before the transfer window closes.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 at 19:45 UK

Antonio Conte has told Asmir Begovic that the only way he will leave Chelsea this month is if a new back-up goalkeeper can be brought in.

The Bosnia international, who joined the Blues from Stoke City in 2015, is a £10m January transfer target for Premier League side Bournemouth.

Chelsea are looking to bring in a replacement keeper to challenge first-choice stopper Thibaut Courtois, however, with Celtic's Craig Gordon understood to be their top target.

"Begovic will be allowed to leave if we can find a suitable replacement, but if not, he will stay at the club," Conte told reporters ahead of hie side's FA Cup meeting with Brentford.

"I'm very happy for his commitment, his behaviours in and out of the pitch. Tomorrow's game is a good opportunity for me to see players who haven't been involved a lot. We want to win."

Newcastle United duo Tim Krul and Karl Darlow have also been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge in recent days.

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
expand