Salvatore Sirigu latest goalkeeper to be linked with Chelsea move

Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu shouts during the French L1 football match Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Lorient at the Parc-des-Prince stadium in Paris on November 1, 2013
A report claims that Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, who is currently on loan with Sevilla, is Chelsea's new top target to replace Asmir Begovic.
Chelsea have reportedly turned their attention to signing Salvatore Sirigu from Paris Saint-Germain as their search for a new back-up goalkeeper goes on.

Blues boss Antonio Conte says that he is willing to let Asmir Begovic depart this month should he find a suitable deputy to compete for Thibaut Courtois' No.1 shirt.

Having already been linked with Craig Gordon of Celtic and Newcastle United stoppers Karl Darlow and Tim Krul, Chelsea are said to have had no luck and could now make a formal approach for Sirigu.

The Sun claims that the 30-year-old, who is currently on loan at Sevilla, can be lured from PSG for a bid of £3m - the same sum Celtic knocked back for Gordon.

Sirigu won three Ligue 1 titles with the French giants as first-choice keeper, before losing his place to Kevin Trapp and being sent out on loan for the season.

Asmir Begovic of Chelsea gives instructions during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
