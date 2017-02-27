Italian goalkeeper Marco Amelia signs for Serie B side Vicenza on a free transfer, over eight months after he was released by Chelsea.

Vicenza have announced that they have completed the signing of goalkeeper Marco Amelia on a free transfer.

In October 2015, the veteran Italian stopper was signed by Chelsea as Jose Mourinho looked for an experienced deputy for Asmir Begovic when Thibaut Courtois was sidelined through injury.

However, Amelia failed to make a single appearance for the Blues and was subsequently released in June, but it has taken him over eight months to find a new club.

Vicenza are currently struggling in 20th place in Serie B, but that has not stopped the former AC Milan and Italy goalkeeper signing a contract until the end of the season.

In September, Amelia had trained with Sunderland after an injury to Vito Mannone but Black Cats boss David Moyes eventually opted against handing him a contract.