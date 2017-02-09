New Transfer Talk header

Craig Gordon "very close" to signing new Celtic contract

Craig Gordon of Celtic in action during the UEFA Europa League Group D match between FC Salzburg and Celtic FC on September 18, 2014
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reveals that Craig Gordon, who was a January target for Chelsea, is "very close" to signing a new contract at the club.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 19:07 UK

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that goalkeeper Craig Gordon is on the verge of signing a new contract with the club.

Gordon has established himself as the number one keeper under Rodgers this season, but speculation over his future surfaced in January amid interest from Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Celtic refused to entertain any offers for the 34-year-old, though, and Rodgers declared himself "absolutely delighted" at the prospect of tying the Scotland international down to a new deal.

"I have spoken to the club and it is very close, just wrapping up one or two details I believe, 99.9% is all agreed. It will be great news once that is complete. Once he does sign and hopefully everything gets done fairly soon, then I will be absolutely delighted," he told reporters.

"That is the main signing in the January window as such. He is a real pivotal part of how I want to work. I have made it clear since I came in how I wanted to impose my style and the importance of the goalkeeper within that. And I look at him now, seven months on from when I came in, and he is a totally different character both in personality, character and his output in the team.

"So to have that assurance for the next few years is very important for the club and another sign of players who are committing to us because they believe in what we are doing. So hopefully we can get that sorted and look forward to seeing Craig performing to the level he has been."

Gordon has kept 13 clean sheets in 21 Scottish Premiership appearances for Celtic this season.

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
