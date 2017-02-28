Chelsea are reportedly yet to undergo talks with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois over a contract extension despite interest from Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old still has more than two years remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but speculation has grown over his future following reports linking him with a move back to the Spanish capital.

Courtois spent three years on loan at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014 before returning to Chelsea, where he quickly established himself as the number one keeper.

However, the Belgian is understood to be one of the top targets for Real this summer as they look to replace Keylor Navas, and the Evening Standard reports that the Spanish giants have been encouraged by the fact that Chelsea have not yet begun talks over an extension.

The subject of a new deal was initially raised 12 months ago before both parties agreed to put negotiations on hold until a later date.

Chelsea have previously put a £73m price tag on the head of Courtois, which could force Madrid to look at other targets including David de Gea, Hugo Lloris and Ederson Moraes.