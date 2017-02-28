New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Thibaut Courtois 'yet to discuss new Chelsea deal'

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea are reportedly yet to undergo talks with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois over a contract extension despite interest from Real Madrid.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 15:46 UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly yet to discuss terms over a new contract at the club despite interest from Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old still has more than two years remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but speculation has grown over his future following reports linking him with a move back to the Spanish capital.

Courtois spent three years on loan at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014 before returning to Chelsea, where he quickly established himself as the number one keeper.

However, the Belgian is understood to be one of the top targets for Real this summer as they look to replace Keylor Navas, and the Evening Standard reports that the Spanish giants have been encouraged by the fact that Chelsea have not yet begun talks over an extension.

The subject of a new deal was initially raised 12 months ago before both parties agreed to put negotiations on hold until a later date.

Chelsea have previously put a £73m price tag on the head of Courtois, which could force Madrid to look at other targets including David de Gea, Hugo Lloris and Ederson Moraes.

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas formerly at Levante poses before a press conference for his official presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 5, 2014
Read Next:
Navas 'ignoring transfer speculation'
>
View our homepages for Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas, David de Gea, Hugo Lloris, Ederson Moraes, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois 'yet to discuss new Chelsea deal'
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Inter Milan 'planning move for homesick Chelsea manager Antonio Conte'
Benteke 'to consider Palace future'Hazard: 'Chelsea know how to win titles'Chelsea to muscle in on Mateo Musacchio?Kante pays tribute to former boss RanieriFormer Chelsea goalkeeper finds new club
Kante praises Celtic forward DembeleLuiz: 'Chelsea must keep working hard'Chelsea 'offered £90m for Diego Costa'Fabregas "humbled" by Premier League milestonePiazon: 'I will play again for Fulham'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois 'yet to discuss new Chelsea deal'
 Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Report: Sergio Aguero to push through move to Real Madrid
Pique slams La Liga refs for 'aiding Real'Zidane: 'Bale injury just a knock'Result: Madrid launch stunning comeback to move topPSG's Rabiot: 'I am open to offers'Zinedine Zidane: 'Gareth Bale 100% fit'
Real Madrid 'sign Brazilian youngster'Casemiro: 'Real Madrid angry with loss'Real Madrid 'following Julian Brandt'Alba would welcome Isco to BarcelonaRaphael Varane 'tears thigh muscle'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
DFB-Pokal
Coppa Italia
Taca de Portugal
Coupe de France
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 