Steve Cook attracting interest from West Bromwich Albion?

Steve Cook celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Southampton on March 1, 2016
© Getty Images
Tony Pulis is reportedly keeping tabs on Bournemouth's Steve Cook and may offer £7m to sign him in the summer, while Gareth Southgate is also monitoring his progress.
By , Football League Correspondent
Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 14:25 UK

West Bromwich Albion are weighing up a summer bid for Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, according to a report.

The 25-year-old, who has featured in every minute of the Cherries' Premier League campaign so far, tops the list for clearances in Europe's top five divisions with an average of 9.7 per game.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that Cook has been closely monitored by Albion boss Tony Pulis, who is deliberating over a £7m swoop at the end of the season in an attempt to strengthen his ageing backline.

England manager Gareth Southgate is also said to be keeping a close eye on the centre-back, meanwhile, with a call up to the Three Lions' senior squad a possibility before the year is out.

Cook came through Brighton & Hove Albion's youth system, but he has been on Bournemouth's books since 2012 when joining for a fee of £150,000.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis reacts on September 10, 2016
Tony Pulis: "We've had an off day"
Steve Cook celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Southampton on March 1, 2016
Steve Cook attracting interest from West Bromwich Albion?
Steve Cook celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Southampton on March 1, 2016
Steve Cook attracting interest from West Bromwich Albion?
