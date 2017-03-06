A report claims that West Ham United striker Andy Carroll will be given a second chance to impress England boss Gareth Southgate in Monday's meeting with Chelsea.

England manager Gareth Southgate will reportedly be in attendance at West Ham United's meeting with Chelsea to keep a close eye on striker Andy Carroll.

The Hammers ace has been tipped with an England call-up and was due to be watched up close by the Three Lions boss in February, only for an injury to rule him out.

Carroll is expected to return from his latest layoff when Chelsea visit the London Stadium on Monday evening, however, and the Daily Mail claims that Southgate will be in the stands to watch on.

Former Newcastle United and Liverpool striker Carroll has scored six goals in nine Premier League appearances this season, but he was recently linked with a summer exit from West Ham due to his persistent injury troubles.

Southgate names his latest England squad for games with Germany and Lithuania on March 16.