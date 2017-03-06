Andy Carroll returns to training ahead of West Ham United's Premier League clash against Chelsea on Monday night.

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has returned to training ahead of Monday's Premier League clash against London rivals Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has not played since the Hammers' 3-1 win over Southampton, in which he scored, at the London Stadium on February 4.

Carroll, who has spent large chunks of the season out injured, has been nursing a groin problem but it appears as though he will be ready to face Chelsea in five days' time.

West Ham posted an image of the 28-year-old striker on the training pitch, with the caption: "The Big Man is back in training!@AndyTCarroll prepares for the @premierleague leaders."

The Hammers currently sit ninth in the league table and have won three of their seven top-flight games since the turn of the year.