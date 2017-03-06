Mar 6, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
 

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll returns to training ahead of Chelsea clash

Andy Carroll returns to training ahead of West Ham United's Premier League clash against Chelsea on Monday night.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 13:07 UK

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has returned to training ahead of Monday's Premier League clash against London rivals Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has not played since the Hammers' 3-1 win over Southampton, in which he scored, at the London Stadium on February 4.

Carroll, who has spent large chunks of the season out injured, has been nursing a groin problem but it appears as though he will be ready to face Chelsea in five days' time.

West Ham posted an image of the 28-year-old striker on the training pitch, with the caption: "The Big Man is back in training!@AndyTCarroll prepares for the @premierleague leaders."


The Hammers currently sit ninth in the league table and have won three of their seven top-flight games since the turn of the year.

Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic expects Carroll to be fit for Chelsea match
>
View our homepages for Andy Carroll, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
West Ham United striker Andy Carroll returns to training ahead of Chelsea clash
 Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
West Ham United 'reject three offers from Chinese Super League for Andy Carroll'
 Christian Benteke in action for Crystal Palace on August 27, 2016
Christian Benteke 'to consider Crystal Palace future'
Bilic expects Carroll to be fit for Chelsea matchBilic: 'We showed more quality than Watford'Result: Watford, West Ham share the pointsLive Commentary: Watford 1-1 West Ham - as it happenedTeam News: West Ham unchanged for trip to Watford
Bilic: 'Carroll injuries ruining England chances'Bilic: 'Carroll a doubt for Watford'Liverpool 'consider Pedro Obiang move'West Ham reignite Malcuit interest?Westley: 'Holland like a young Giggs'
> West Ham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 