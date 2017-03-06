West Ham United striker Andy Carroll has returned to training ahead of Monday's Premier League clash against London rivals Chelsea.
The 28-year-old has not played since the Hammers' 3-1 win over Southampton, in which he scored, at the London Stadium on February 4.
Carroll, who has spent large chunks of the season out injured, has been nursing a groin problem but it appears as though he will be ready to face Chelsea in five days' time.
West Ham posted an image of the 28-year-old striker on the training pitch, with the caption: "The Big Man is back in training!@AndyTCarroll prepares for the @premierleague leaders."
The Hammers currently sit ninth in the league table and have won three of their seven top-flight games since the turn of the year.