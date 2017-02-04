Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
1-3
West HamWest Ham United
Gabbiadini (12')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Carroll (14'), Obiang (44'), Noble (52')
Cresswell (80'), Reid (88')

Result: West Ham United into ninth place with win over Southampton

Slaven Bilic manager of West Ham United looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Norwich City at the Boleyn Ground on September 26, 2015
© Getty Images
West Ham United move into ninth position in the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory away at Southampton.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 17:29 UK

West Ham United have recorded their third win in four Premier League matches with a 3-1 victory over Southampton.

The Hammers fell behind to a debut goal from Manolo Gabbiadini, but Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble earned the East London outfit all three points.

Slaven Bilic reportedly faces a fight to keep hold of his job at the London Stadium, but his team now sit in ninth place in the standings.

Southampton have been inconsistent in the top flight this season but they, and Gabbiadini, needed only 12 minutes to score on Saturday afternoon as the January signing rifled the ball past Darron Randolph after getting the better of Saints old boy Jose Fonte.

However, West Ham needed only two minutes to find an equaliser as Obiang played in Carroll and the in-form striker was able to score from inside the penalty area.

The visitors were the better side and shortly before the half-hour mark, Aaron Cresswell warmed the hands of Fraser Forster in the Southampton goal.

Just before half time, they deservedly went in front through Obiang, who lashed the ball into the net from 25 yards out for his first goal in a West Ham shirt.

Southampton almost got back on level terms when James Ward-Prowse was presented with a chance from close range but Randolph was able to make an excellent save.

It was an intervention which proved pivotal as shortly after the break, West Ham extended their advantage through Noble, who saw his free kick deflect off Steven Davis and into the net.

The Saints should have halved the deficit on the hour mark through Gabbiadini, but the former Napoli man sent his shot into the stands from inside the penalty area.

During the final 30 minutes, Southampton pressed forward but Randolph was able to deny both Shane Long and Davis to preserve his team's two-goal lead.

Davis had another chance to get onto the scoresheet but after he squandered an opening late on, West Ham comfortably saw out the remaining minutes to move into the top half of the table.

A view inside St Mary's ahead of the game between Southampton and Everton on August 15, 2015
Read Next:
Saints to recruit Nice goalkeeper Hassen?
>
View our homepages for Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang, Manolo Gabbiadini, Slaven Bilic, Mark Noble, Darron Randolph, Aaron Cresswell, Fraser Forster, James Ward-Prowse, Steven Davis, Shane Long, Jose Fonte, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Slaven Bilic manager of West Ham United looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Norwich City at the Boleyn Ground on September 26, 2015
Result: West Ham United into ninth place with win over Southampton
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Team News: Robert Snodgrass makes full West Ham United debut
 Jonathan Calleri in action for West Ham United on August 21, 2016
Jonathan Calleri positive of breaking into West Ham United side
Mancini keen on return to Premier LeagueBilic rules out making Joe Hart moveDavid Gold: 'Dimitri Payet worth £50m'Puel: 'Fonte exit best for both parties'Result: Man City hit four in breezing past West Ham
Team News: Fonte to make Hammers debut against Man CityLive Commentary: West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City - as it happenedManuel Lanzini: 'West Ham has quality'Reece Oxford completes Reading loan switchBilic confirms West Ham out of Hogan deal
> West Ham United Homepage
More Southampton News
Slaven Bilic manager of West Ham United looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Norwich City at the Boleyn Ground on September 26, 2015
Result: West Ham United into ninth place with win over Southampton
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Team News: Robert Snodgrass makes full West Ham United debut
 Jose Fonte in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Claude Puel: 'Jose Fonte exit best for both parties'
Virgil van Dijk to miss EFL Cup finalConte to be given £100m transfer kitty?Cedric: 'We must learn from our mistakes'Clement hails 'massive' win over SaintsPuel pleased with Southampton reaction
Southampton sign Manolo Gabbiadini from NapoliResult: Swans claim vital win over SouthamptonTeam News: Narsingh on bench for unchanged SwansSouthampton sign Hassen Mouez on loanSaints to recruit Nice goalkeeper Hassen?
> Southampton Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Africa Cup of Nations
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24139245162948
3Arsenal24145552282447
4Liverpool24137452302246
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough24410101926-722
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand