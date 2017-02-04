West Ham United move into ninth position in the Premier League table with a 3-1 victory away at Southampton.

The Hammers fell behind to a debut goal from Manolo Gabbiadini, but Andy Carroll, Pedro Obiang and Mark Noble earned the East London outfit all three points.

Slaven Bilic reportedly faces a fight to keep hold of his job at the London Stadium, but his team now sit in ninth place in the standings.

Southampton have been inconsistent in the top flight this season but they, and Gabbiadini, needed only 12 minutes to score on Saturday afternoon as the January signing rifled the ball past Darron Randolph after getting the better of Saints old boy Jose Fonte.

However, West Ham needed only two minutes to find an equaliser as Obiang played in Carroll and the in-form striker was able to score from inside the penalty area.

The visitors were the better side and shortly before the half-hour mark, Aaron Cresswell warmed the hands of Fraser Forster in the Southampton goal.

Just before half time, they deservedly went in front through Obiang, who lashed the ball into the net from 25 yards out for his first goal in a West Ham shirt.

Southampton almost got back on level terms when James Ward-Prowse was presented with a chance from close range but Randolph was able to make an excellent save.

It was an intervention which proved pivotal as shortly after the break, West Ham extended their advantage through Noble, who saw his free kick deflect off Steven Davis and into the net.

The Saints should have halved the deficit on the hour mark through Gabbiadini, but the former Napoli man sent his shot into the stands from inside the penalty area.

During the final 30 minutes, Southampton pressed forward but Randolph was able to deny both Shane Long and Davis to preserve his team's two-goal lead.

Davis had another chance to get onto the scoresheet but after he squandered an opening late on, West Ham comfortably saw out the remaining minutes to move into the top half of the table.