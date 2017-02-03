Jonathan Calleri is refusing to give up on his hopes of making an impression at West Ham United, claiming that he is "excited for the future".

West Ham United loanee Jonathan Calleri has revealed that he held talks with manager Slaven Bilic last month over his future at the club.

The 23-year-old, with no previous experience of European football, joined the Hammers on a season-long deal from Uruguayan side Deportivo Maldonado last July.

Calleri has yet to settle in the English capital, however, so far failing to start a single Premier League game and being handed just seven appearances from the substitutes' bench.

After struggling to make an impression in the first half of the season, the Argentinian striker discussed his future at West Ham with Bilic, who he claims has left the door open for more regular football.

"Yes, I did speak to the manager. He told me the truth, he said he had faith in me," the Daily Star quotes him as saying. "He couldn't promise me anything because it's difficult to do that in football but he said if I work hard and train well, I will get my chances.

"I believe in myself and my ability. I am looking forward to the second half of the season and excited for the future. I will take things step by step and learn all I can from the top players we have here.

"I am on a one year loan, now I am very confident that I can give more to the team and break into the starting XI. It hasn't happened yet but I know I can do it."

Calleri was reportedly close to joining Las Palmas during the January transfer window after the La Liga outfit were priced out of a move for Jese Rodriguez.