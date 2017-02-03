General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

Jonathan Calleri positive of breaking into West Ham United side

Jonathan Calleri in action for West Ham United on August 21, 2016
© SilverHub
Jonathan Calleri is refusing to give up on his hopes of making an impression at West Ham United, claiming that he is "excited for the future".
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 22:14 UK

West Ham United loanee Jonathan Calleri has revealed that he held talks with manager Slaven Bilic last month over his future at the club.

The 23-year-old, with no previous experience of European football, joined the Hammers on a season-long deal from Uruguayan side Deportivo Maldonado last July.

Calleri has yet to settle in the English capital, however, so far failing to start a single Premier League game and being handed just seven appearances from the substitutes' bench.

After struggling to make an impression in the first half of the season, the Argentinian striker discussed his future at West Ham with Bilic, who he claims has left the door open for more regular football.

"Yes, I did speak to the manager. He told me the truth, he said he had faith in me," the Daily Star quotes him as saying. "He couldn't promise me anything because it's difficult to do that in football but he said if I work hard and train well, I will get my chances.

"I believe in myself and my ability. I am looking forward to the second half of the season and excited for the future. I will take things step by step and learn all I can from the top players we have here.

"I am on a one year loan, now I am very confident that I can give more to the team and break into the starting XI. It hasn't happened yet but I know I can do it."

Calleri was reportedly close to joining Las Palmas during the January transfer window after the La Liga outfit were priced out of a move for Jese Rodriguez.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Read Next:
Bilic rules out making Joe Hart move
>
View our homepages for Jonathan Calleri, Slaven Bilic, Jese Rodriguez, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Jonathan Calleri in action for West Ham United on August 21, 2016
Jonathan Calleri positive of breaking into West Ham United side
 Inter Milan's coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Torino Vs Inter Milan on November 8, 2015
Roberto Mancini keen on return to Premier League
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic denies interest in Joe Hart
David Gold: 'Dimitri Payet worth £50m'Puel: 'Fonte exit best for both parties'Result: Man City hit four in breezing past West HamTeam News: Fonte to make Hammers debut against Man CityLive Commentary: West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City - as it happened
Manuel Lanzini: 'West Ham has quality'Reece Oxford completes Reading loan switchBilic confirms West Ham out of Hogan dealBesiktas re-sign West Ham target Demba BaSinclair: 'Payet is a spoiled brat'
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version