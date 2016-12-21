New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United 'to sell five first-team players in January'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Slaven Bilic is reportedly hoping to chop his West Ham United squad next month by axing five players, including both Gokhan Tore and Sofiane Feghouli.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 22:49 UK

West Ham United are preparing a mass clear-out during the January transfer window and are hoping to axe five first-team players, according to a report.

The Hammers have seen their league fortunes improve in recent weeks, winning two and drawing one of their last three, but they are still not safe from relegation.

United, now 13th in the table and five points above the drop zone, are said to be looking to bring in some more new faces, with one eye on their long-term prospects following a disappointing summer of spending.

It is claimed by The Sun that winger Sofiane Feghouli will be among those to leave, along with Alvaro Arbeloa, Simone Zaza, Jonathan Calleri and Gokhan Tore, each of whom have been in and out of the side this term.

The report suggests that Hammers chiefs are concerned by the lack of impact their recent recruits have made and will act swiftly by pulling the plug next month, though that could mean paying up loan fees for Zaza, Tore and Calleri in full.

A West Ham insider is quoted as saying: "It would be wrong to name names but we are identifying areas that need sorting out. There's now a widespread acceptance inside the club that this was a disastrous summer transfer window.

"Much needs to be done in January in getting players moved out. There were mistakes made and they need to be corrected."

United's chief priority is to keep hold of Dimitri Payet in the New Year, while Robert Snodgrass, Carl Jenkinson and Argentinian striker Lucas Pratto have all been linked with a switch to the London Stadium.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action for his side during their Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham want Martial, Rashford on loan?
>
View our homepages for Gokhan Tore, Sofiane Feghouli, Alvaro Arbeloa, Simone Zaza, Jonathan Calleri, Dimitri Payet, Robert Snodgrass, Carl Jenkinson, Lucas Pratto, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action for his side during their Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
West Ham United to make Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford loan bid?
 Dimitri Payet and Sandro in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
Report: Dimitri Payet not leaving West Ham United in January
 Diafra Sakho of West Ham United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United's Diafra Sakho out for "six to eight weeks"
Bilic desperate to keep PayetWest Ham 'to sell five first-team players'Report: West Ham plotting bid for Lucas PrattoJenkinson to join West Ham for third time?Celtic 'to turn down Snodgrass move'
Noble: 'Payet leaving would be a shock'Oxford looking to emulate Mark NobleReport: Prem trio in hunt for Leipzig strikerPayet: 'Playing for Arsenal would be fun'Payet open to future Marseille return
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version