West Ham United are preparing a mass clear-out during the January transfer window and are hoping to axe five first-team players, according to a report.

The Hammers have seen their league fortunes improve in recent weeks, winning two and drawing one of their last three, but they are still not safe from relegation.

United, now 13th in the table and five points above the drop zone, are said to be looking to bring in some more new faces, with one eye on their long-term prospects following a disappointing summer of spending.

It is claimed by The Sun that winger Sofiane Feghouli will be among those to leave, along with Alvaro Arbeloa, Simone Zaza, Jonathan Calleri and Gokhan Tore, each of whom have been in and out of the side this term.

The report suggests that Hammers chiefs are concerned by the lack of impact their recent recruits have made and will act swiftly by pulling the plug next month, though that could mean paying up loan fees for Zaza, Tore and Calleri in full.

A West Ham insider is quoted as saying: "It would be wrong to name names but we are identifying areas that need sorting out. There's now a widespread acceptance inside the club that this was a disastrous summer transfer window.

"Much needs to be done in January in getting players moved out. There were mistakes made and they need to be corrected."

United's chief priority is to keep hold of Dimitri Payet in the New Year, while Robert Snodgrass, Carl Jenkinson and Argentinian striker Lucas Pratto have all been linked with a switch to the London Stadium.