Roberto Mancini - who has been linked with West Ham United - reveals that his preference would be to return to the Premier League.

Roberto Mancini has suggested that he would turn down a move to China in favour of returning to the Premier League.

The Italian is currently out of work after leaving Inter Milan during the summer, but this week, he has been linked with a switch to West Ham United should the Hammers part ways with Slaven Bilic.

Mancini - who has also managed in Turkey - is familiar with English football after winning the league title with Manchester City, and he has suggested that he would be interested should any positions become available.

The 52-year-old told La Stampa: "When will I go back to coaching? I can wait a little longer but the theory is true that after so many years of work then you' tired 'to do nothing.

"As soon as I left Inter I had three offers from China, I thanked them but I postponed the matter, now I'm more attracted to other leagues, especially the Premier League."

Mancini was present at the London Stadium when West Ham lost 4-0 to Man City on Wednesday night.