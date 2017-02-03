General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

Roberto Mancini keen on return to Premier League

Inter Milan's coach Roberto Mancini looks on during the Italian Serie A football match Torino Vs Inter Milan on November 8, 2015
© Getty Images
Roberto Mancini - who has been linked with West Ham United - reveals that his preference would be to return to the Premier League.
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 18:29 UK

Roberto Mancini has suggested that he would turn down a move to China in favour of returning to the Premier League.

The Italian is currently out of work after leaving Inter Milan during the summer, but this week, he has been linked with a switch to West Ham United should the Hammers part ways with Slaven Bilic.

Mancini - who has also managed in Turkey - is familiar with English football after winning the league title with Manchester City, and he has suggested that he would be interested should any positions become available.

The 52-year-old told La Stampa: "When will I go back to coaching? I can wait a little longer but the theory is true that after so many years of work then you' tired 'to do nothing.

"As soon as I left Inter I had three offers from China, I thanked them but I postponed the matter, now I'm more attracted to other leagues, especially the Premier League."

Mancini was present at the London Stadium when West Ham lost 4-0 to Man City on Wednesday night.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Bilic rules out making Joe Hart move
