Report: Southampton close to signing Nice goalkeeper Mouez Hassen

A view inside St Mary's ahead of the game between Southampton and Everton on August 15, 2015
Southampton are close to completing the signing of 21-year-old Nice goalkeeper Mouez Hassen, according to reports.
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 21:43 UK

Southampton are close to completing the signing of Nice goalkeeper Mouez Hassen, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has made 50 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, who are second in the table on goal difference.

Hassen is a product of the French Riviera side's academy and is known to Saints boss Claude Puel from his time there as manager.

According to Sky Sports News, Puel is eager to recruit Hassen as a future goalkeeper at St Mary's, with England goalkeeper Fraser Forster as their number one and Alex McCarthy as his deputy.

Southampton are yet to make a signing in the January transfer window but have been linked with a number of players including forward Manolo Gabbiadini and defender Serdar Tasci.

Manolo Gabbiadini in action for Napoli on November 5, 2015
